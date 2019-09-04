Country Music Station Invites "San Jose" Singer To Kick Off Blake Shelton Concert With Tourism Song

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit San Jose, the official destination marketing organization for the City of San Jose, in partnership with SAP Center at San Jose and country music radio station KRTY 95.3, is proud to welcome back Grace Kelly to sing San Jose in a live performance ahead of Blake Shelton's concert to kick off the SAP Center 25 Festival Weekend celebration on Friday, September 13.

16-year-old Grace Kelly will sing San Jose inside the venue, opening for country superstars Blake Shelton, Hunter Hayes, and Devin Dawson. Earlier in the day, Kelly will perform a set at the KRTY stage at the first-ever SAP Center 25 festival activation at Arena Green.

San Jose was featured in Visit San Jose's tourism campaign, with Kelly appearing in the music video. Kelly, a New Zealand native, spent her formative years in San Jose while her father lived in the city. San Jose is an original composition that the singer gifted to Visit San Jose, as it expressed her love for the place that inspired her.

San Jose's country music station KRTY debuted San Jose to Bay Area music fans in June, where Kelly heard her song on the radio for the very first time. It is only befitting that KRTY invited Kelly back to perform the song in their curated country lineup at the Arena Green festival.

San Jose has a strong presence in California's country music scene and is home to heritage station KRTY 95.3 and music venue Club Rodeo. The city was the original location of Bay Area country club, The Saddle Rack. San Jose is also in close proximity to a plethora of wineries that host live country performances.

The SAP Center 25 festival weekend marks the culmination of a year-long celebration of 25 years of SAP Center memories in San Jose. The festival weekend includes three days of live music performances featuring local artists on an outdoor stage in Arena Green followed by headline concerts inside the SAP Center.

The outdoor festival takes place in the park directly across Autumn Street from SAP Center from 2PM to 7PM each day and is FREE to all attendees. The festival will include sponsor booths, craft booths by local artisans, interactive games and rides, and a variety of food and beverage options available for purchase.

