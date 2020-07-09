Country Roads RV Center Adds Prime Time's Tracer and LaCrosse Travel Trailers to its Lineup

LEXINGTON, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center in Lexington, North Carolina are pleased to announce that they have added two new travel trailers to their already-impressive inventory: Prime Time's Tracer Travel Trailer and LaCrosse Travel Trailer.

As a company spokesperson noted, Country Roads RV Center is dedicated to offering their valued customers the best RV travel trailers, fifth wheels and toy haulers for sale throughout the Charlotte region.

Now, with the addition of the Prime Time Tracer and LaCrosse ultra-lightweight models to their lineup, customers will have two exciting new options for their camping and traveling needs.

Prime Time's Tracer Travel Trailers are designed for exploration and enjoyment of the great outdoors with many of the modern conveniences of home, the spokesperson said, adding that for people who are looking for a larger travel trailer, the LaCrosse series is an outstanding option.

"With a variety of floorplans and configurations featuring slide outs which allow you to customize and emphasize your favorite parts of getting back to the great outdoors, the LaCrosse series has a higher towing and axle weight than the Tracer series, but it's still among the lightest and most versatile RV travel trailers on the market."

No matter which Prime Time Travel Trailer people choose, they can rest assured that they are getting a top of the line RV that is built with comfort, convenience and outstanding space savings in mind. The friendly and experienced team at Country Roads RV Center is ready and able to help.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com.

Country Roads RV Center

2609 Enterprise Road

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 775-2100

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc

