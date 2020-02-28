Countywide, Bipartisan Leaders Make Final Yes on B Pitch to Voters

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With just four days until Election Day, a coalition of labor groups, elected officials, housing advocates, public safety officials and business leaders from across the region convened today at the County of San Diego Waterfront Park to call on San Diegans to vote Yes on Measure B.

"Voting Yes on B provides a community of affordably-priced homes for families earning at or below 120 percent of the County's Area Median Income," said Ricardo Flores, Executive Director of LISC San Diego. "I ask that voters choose Yes on B because it is the better choice to help solve our housing crisis."

Voting Yes on Measure B will provide 2,135 homes in San Diego County. 60 percent will be guaranteed affordably-priced through a legally binding covenant. Starting in the mid-$300,000 range, these critically-needed homes will help provide feasible housing options for working families.

"When employees are forced out to Riverside County and beyond to find affordable housing options, our businesses suffer," said Jason Pagiou, President and CEO of the Asian Business Association. "Voting Yes on B provides homes within our County that are attainable for our region's workforce and located near 283,000 North County jobs."

Under the County General Plan, the privately-owned land that is the subject of Measure B is zoned for 2 million square feet of commercial and retail and 99 mansions. Instead of that current zoning, voting Yes on B allows for 2,135 homes for working families, 1,209 acres of open space and 19 miles of trails.

"We need well-planned communities in San Diego County with housing that is attainable to working families," said Councilmember John McCann of the City of Chula Vista. "As one of the nearly 40 current and former elected officials who have endorsed Yes on B, I know that it is the Better Choice for San Diego."

Support for Yes on B has stretched across the entire County including bipartisan elected officials and the San Diego Union Tribune, among others.

