Coupa Announces Registration and Theme for its Flagship Event Inspire'19

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), today announced that registration has opened for its annual flagship event, Coupa Inspire'19 North America. In its eighth year, Inspire'19 will bring together thousands of BSM leaders to share stories of transformational change and experience the power of the Coupa community. The event will take place at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 23-27, 2019.

Themed Spend Smarter. Together., Inspire'19 will showcase the power of the BSM community and provide attendees with a chance to share, learn, and collaborate. Inspire'19 will offer hundreds of programs on topics such as BSM transformation, community intelligence, social impact and sustainability, mitigating risk, scaling for growth, navigating the future of finance, and much more.

"As our Coupa Community continues to blossom with each passing year, we look forward to this annual opportunity to meet in person, celebrate our joint successes, and set our collective agenda for the year ahead," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer of Coupa. "On behalf of all my Coupa colleagues, I warmly welcome our existing community, our prospective customers, and our partners to this very special get-together."

Coupa Inspire'19 will also include world-class speakers in featured keynotes to be announced soon. Previous featured keynotes include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Richard Branson, Steve Wozniak, Keith Krach, Alison Levine, and numerous other thought-provoking guests.

The event will include inspirational stories of BSM transformation from some of the most well-respected companies in the world and offer attendees the opportunity to network with their peers as well as industry thought leaders and analysts. It will also feature live product demonstrations, customer training (for registered customers only), and live performances from popular artists at the epic Inspire party.

Click here to get a quick glimpse of Coupa Inspire. To register, please click here .

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is the leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

