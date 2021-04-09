Coupa Announces Strategic Partnership with Japan Cloud to Establish Coupa K.K.

TOKYO and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management, today announced a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud to establish a joint venture known as Coupa K.K. This joint venture will enable Coupa to scale to support the growing number of Japanese companies looking to gain greater efficiency and agility through Business Spend Management.

Coupa K.K. will be led by Takashi Ozeki who joins as general manager from Japan Cloud. Takashi brings more than twenty years of experience in enterprise software in Japan, holding positions at Marketo, Salesforce, Dell, and NEC Corporation.

"We are honored to already call some of Japan's leading companies such as Hitachi Transport, Sumisho Global Logistics, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, and Nippon Express our customers, and we look forward to deepening our ties with the broader local business community in the months and years ahead," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO of Coupa. "Coupa K.K. reaffirms our commitment to Japan and our desire to continue scaling our business around the world. I look forward to partnering with Japan Cloud and Takashi Ozeki to deliver even more meaningful value to Japanese companies through Business Spend Management."

The market for cloud technology transformation in Japan is growing. A recent study from Boston Consulting Group1 indicates that Japan is one of the largest public cloud markets in APAC, and is expected to develop further, from US$8 billion in 2018 to US$18 billion in 2023.

"Smart spend management is a must-have for Japanese companies as they adapt to a world of remote work and complex supplier relationships," said Aruna Basnayake, CEO of Japan Cloud. "Japan Cloud is thrilled to partner with Coupa to play an active role in scaling their Japan operations and making their comprehensive Business Spend Management platform the standard for Japanese companies."

"My vision has always been to help Japanese companies be at the forefront of digital transformation," said Takashi Ozeki, general manager of Coupa K.K. "With Coupa K.K., I look forward to helping the business community in Japan transform their supply chains and spend management practices to maximize the value of every dollar they spend."

Japan Cloud has a demonstrated track record of scaling U.S. enterprise software companies in the Japanese market, including Salesforce, Marketo, and most recently New Relic, BlackLine, WalkMe, nCino, and Braze.

