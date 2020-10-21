Coupa Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the Fifth Consecutive Time

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the fifth consecutive time. The report evaluated 14 vendors across 15 types of evaluation criteria and positioned Coupa in the Leaders quadrant for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"To us, being named a Leader by Gartner for the fifth consecutive time is an honor and validates our mission of empowering businesses with the visibility and control to spend smarter, simpler, and safer," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president of products at Coupa. "Now more than ever, companies need the right technology solutions and insights to navigate an unpredictable business environment. At Coupa, we remain focused on delivering a comprehensive Business Spend Management platform helping customers thrive in any economic condition."

For example, American Cancer Society used Coupa to more efficiently transact with suppliers during the pandemic, which has helped the nonprofit to contain costs and mitigate supply chain risk.

"With Coupa, the American Cancer Society was able to shift from what was once a reactive procurement function to a state where we could proactively manage costs and supplier relationships holistically, even through the most difficult and uncertain of times," said Brian Kyle, managing director, Strategic Sourcing & Contracts Management at American Cancer Society. "As a global grassroots organization with over two million volunteers spanning numerous offices, treatment centers, and patient lodges across the country, having the agility, visibility, and control to manage its entire supply chain through a unified Business Spend Management platform was vital to operations and ensuring future organizational resilience."

