Coupa Software Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2019.

"We delivered strong business and financial results for the third quarter, as we continue executing on our vision and extending our leadership position in Business Spend Management (BSM). We reported $102 million of total revenues, up 51% year-over-year, and were profitable on a non-GAAP basis for the sixth consecutive quarter," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "We're excited about the continued development of the BSM category, our Coupa community, and Coupa as a global brand."

Coupa defines calculated billings as the change in deferred revenue on the balance sheet for the period, plus revenue recognized during the period. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important details regarding Coupa's non-GAAP measures. Coupa defines free cash flows as operating cash flows less purchases of property and equipment.

Third Quarter Results

Total revenues were $101.8 million , an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $90.2 million , an increase of 49% compared to the same period last year.

, an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were , an increase of 49% compared to the same period last year. GAAP operating loss was $16.9 million , compared to a loss of $9.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $11.6 million , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $5.8 million for the same period last year.

, compared to a loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was , compared to non-GAAP operating income of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $26.3 million , compared to a net loss of $9.6 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.42 , compared to a net loss of $0.17 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $14.2 million , compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20 , compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.08 for the same period last year.

, compared to a net loss of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was , compared to a net loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was , compared to non-GAAP net income of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was , compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of for the same period last year. Operating cash flows and free cash flows were positive $25.8 million and $22.1 million , respectively, for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 .

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 2, 2019.

Fourth quarter of fiscal 2020:

Total revenues are expected to be between $101.5 and $102.5 million .

and . Subscription revenues are expected to be between $91.5 and $92.5 million .

and . Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $10.0 million .

. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $3.0 and $4.5 million .

and . Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $0.03 and $0.06 per share.

and per share. Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be 72.0 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2020:

Total revenues are expected to be between $379.8 and $380.8 million .

and . Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $21.6 and $23.1 million .

and . Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.37 per share.

and per share. Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be 70.0 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net income per share to GAAP net loss per share because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income, such as charges related to share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q3, including the following: Affinity Education Group, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Care Vet Health, Cloudflare, ContextLogic, Crawford & Company, CVC Capital Partners, Deloitte Services, DFS Venture Singapore, Dimension Data, Distell, Enterprise Holdings, Esperion, Falconi, Ferrovial Services U.S., Fieldwood Energy, Fortitude Group Services, Grupo NC, Heritage Crystal Clean, Immunomedics, Indigo Agriculture, International Flavors & Fragrances, Lowell Financial Services, Luminus, Maersk Drilling, Molex, OSOTSPA Company, Pivot Bio, Priority Ambulance, Relay Therapeutics, Saga, SambaNova Systems, Segment, Stonemor Partners, T3 Expo, TSVC, Virgin Hyperloop One, Wilson Sons , and Wirecard.

, and Wirecard. Recognized as a Gartner 2019 Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Procure-to-Pay Suites and listed in the Deloitte Fast 500 for the seventh consecutive year.

At Inspire'19 EMEA in London , unveiled new community-powered capabilities for Coupa Source Together and Coupa Supplier Insights, as well as expanded capabilities for Coupa Pay, including support for Expense Payments.

, unveiled new community-powered capabilities for Coupa Source Together and Coupa Supplier Insights, as well as expanded capabilities for Coupa Pay, including support for Expense Payments. Announced the availability of Coupa CLM Advanced following the rapid integration of Exari's technology with the Coupa BSM platform.

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call by dialing (855) 302-8830, using conference code 2858988.

can access the call by dialing (855) 302-8830, using conference code 2858988. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (330) 871-6073, using conference code 2858988.

A live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, December 9, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada should call (855) 859-2056 and enter conference code 2858988. International parties should call +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter conference code 2858988.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, including share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from convertible notes, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and regularly reviews these measures as it evaluates its business.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors and other users of its financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitate period to period comparisons of operations. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. The definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Coupa compensates for these limitations by providing investors and other users of its financial information a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measures. Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook" are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends substantially on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; if Coupa fails to develop widespread brand awareness cost-effectively, its business may suffer; if Coupa fails to manage its recent rapid growth effectively, Coupa may be unable to execute its business plan, maintain high levels of service, or adequately address competitive challenges; the impact of acquisitions on its business, such as integration issues, assumption of unknown or unforeseen liabilities and ability to retain customers; and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 5, 2019, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 2, 2019. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. The Coupa BSM platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using the Coupa BSM platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Subscription $ 90,175

$ 60,559

$ 246,614

$ 165,899 Professional services and other 11,609

6,896

31,653

19,559 Total revenues 101,784

67,455

278,267

185,458 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 23,752

13,990

63,217

36,937 Professional services and other 13,542

7,674

35,896

21,492 Total cost of revenues 37,294

21,664

99,113

58,429 Gross profit 64,490

45,791

179,154

127,029 Operating expenses:













Research and development 23,460

16,077

67,838

42,693 Sales and marketing 39,145

25,622

112,575

76,862 General and administrative 18,830

14,010

56,297

40,085 Total operating expenses 81,435

55,709

236,710

159,640 Loss from operations (16,945)

(9,918)

(57,556)

(32,611) Interest expense (13,188)

(3,181)

(24,874)

(9,276) Interest income and other, net 4,076

1,112

6,479

1,562 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (26,057)

(11,987)

(75,951)

(40,325) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 260

(2,342)

(9,172)

(1,372) Net loss $ (26,317)

$ (9,645)

$ (66,779)

$ (38,953) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.42)

$ (0.17)

$ (1.08)

$ (0.68) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 63,057

58,212

61,973

57,030

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









October 31,

January 31,

2019

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 587,029

$ 141,250 Marketable securities 255,327

180,169 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 79,658

95,274 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,017

10,343 Deferred commissions, current portion 10,043

7,324 Total current assets 956,074

434,360 Property and equipment, net 17,807

10,549 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 25,001

18,904 Goodwill 370,869

209,560 Intangible assets, net 96,848

55,925 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,657

— Other assets 13,325

10,766 Total assets $ 1,511,581

$ 740,064 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,008

$ 5,485 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 68,432

41,792 Deferred revenue, current portion 189,490

179,967 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,395

— Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 183,875

174,615 Total current liabilities 452,200

401,859 Convertible senior notes, net 553,280

— Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,026

2,620 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,024

— Other liabilities 17,555

22,304 Total liabilities 1,052,085

426,783 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 7

6 Additional paid-in capital 782,043

567,797 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (918)

335 Accumulated deficit (321,636)

(254,857) Total stockholders' equity 459,496

313,281 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,511,581

$ 740,064

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (66,779)

$ (38,953) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 19,165

6,720 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net 374

(956) Amortization of deferred commissions 6,675

4,127 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 23,350

8,595 Stock-based compensation 60,068

38,690 Other (637)

(374) Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 23,855

12,391 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,839)

(3,304) Other assets (2,998)

(542) Deferred commissions (15,491)

(8,467) Accounts payable (4,126)

2,458 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,895

6,362 Deferred revenue 5,365

1,216 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,877

27,963 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (318,759)

(209,331) Maturities of marketable securities 44,796

31,834 Sales of marketable securities 199,314

— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (208,505)

(49,211) Purchases of property and equipment (9,862)

(4,870) Net cash used in investing activities (293,016)

(231,578) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 786,157

(639) Purchase of capped calls (118,738)

— Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 14,095

10,174 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 11,455

8,778 Net cash provided by financing activities 692,969

18,313 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 445,830

(185,302) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 141,319

412,976 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 587,149

$ 227,674







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents 587,029

227,606 Restricted cash included in other assets 120

68 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 587,149

$ 227,674

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription $23,752

$ (1,886)

$ (4,654)

$ —

$17,212 Costs of professional services and other 13,542

(2,113)

(200)

—

11,229 Gross profit 63.4%

3.9%

4.8%

0.0%

72.1%



















Research and development 23,460

(5,517)

—

—

17,943 Sales and marketing 39,145

(6,135)

(1,686)

—

31,324 General and administrative 18,830

(6,304)

—

—

12,526 Income (loss) from operations (16,945)

21,955

6,540

—

11,550 Operating margin -16.6%

21.6%

6.4%

0.0%

11.3%



















Interest expense (13,188)

—

—

12,352

(836) Interest income and other, net 4,076

—

—

—

4,076 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (26,057)

21,955

6,540

12,352

14,790 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 260

489

(123)

—

626 Net income (loss) (26,317)

21,466

6,663

12,352

14,164



















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.42)













$ 0.22 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.42)













$ 0.20



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 63,057 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 63,057 basic and 71,687 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Other

Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $13,990

$ (1,152)

$ (1,408)

$ —

$ —

$11,430 Costs of professional services and other 7,674

(1,071)

—

—

—

6,603 Gross profit 67.9%

3.3%

2.1%

0.0%

0.0%

73.3%























Research and development 16,077

(3,046)

—

—

—

13,031 Sales and marketing 25,622

(3,899)

(453)

—

—

21,270 General and administrative 14,010

(4,652)

—

—

—

9,358 Income (loss) from operations (9,918)

13,820

1,861

—

—

5,763 Operating margin -14.7%

20.5%

2.8%

0.0%

0.0%

8.5%























Interest expense (3,181)

—

—

2,953

—

(228) Interest income and other, net 1,112

—

—

—

—

1,112 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (11,987)

13,820

1,861

2,953

—

6,647 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,342)

382

20

—

3,126

1,186 Net income (loss) (9,645)

13,438

1,841

2,953

(3,126)

5,461























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.17)

















$ 0.09 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.17)

















$ 0.08



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 58,212 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 58,212 basic and 67,933 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes.

(2) Other expenses consists of the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Other

Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $63,217

$ (5,045)

$(11,535)

$ —

$ —

$46,637 Costs of professional services and other 35,896

(5,581)

(200)

—

—

30,115 Gross profit 64.4%

3.8%

4.2%

0.0%

0.0%

72.4%























Research and development 67,838

(14,640)

—

—

—

53,198 Sales and marketing 112,575

(17,034)

(4,342)

—

—

91,199 General and administrative 56,297

(17,768)

—

—

—

38,529 Income (loss) from operations (57,556)

60,068

16,077

—

—

18,589 Operating margin -20.7%

21.6%

5.8%

0.0%

0.0%

6.7%























Interest expense (24,874)

—

—

23,350

—

(1,524) Interest income and other, net 6,479

—

—

—

—

6,479 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (75,951)

60,068

16,077

23,350

—

23,544 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,172)

1,797

(369)

—

9,671

1,927 Net income (loss) (66,779)

58,271

16,446

23,350

(9,671)

21,617























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (1.08)

















$ 0.35 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (1.08)

















$ 0.31



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 61,973 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 61,973 basic and 69,856 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2) Other expenses consists of the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Other

Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $36,937

$ (3,076)

$ (3,036)

$ —

$ —

$30,825 Costs of professional services and other 21,492

(3,086)

—

—

—

18,406 Gross profit 68.5%

3.3%

1.6%

0.0%

0.0%

73.5%























Research and development 42,693

(8,551)

—

—

—

34,142 Sales and marketing 76,862

(10,732)

(994)

—

—

65,136 General and administrative 40,085

(13,245)

—

—

—

26,840 Income (loss) from operations (32,611)

38,690

4,030

—

—

10,109 Operating margin -17.6%

20.9%

2.2%

0.0%

0.0%

5.5%























Interest expense (9,276)

—

—

8,595

—

(681) Interest income and other, net 1,562

—

—

—

—

1,562 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (40,325)

38,690

4,030

8,595

—

10,990 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,372)

922

93

—

3,126

2,769 Net income (loss) (38,953)

37,768

3,937

8,595

(3,126)

8,221























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.68)

















$ 0.14 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.68)

















$ 0.13



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 57,030 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 57,030 basic and 65,529 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes.

(2) Other expenses consists of the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flows (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,832

$ 4,019

$ 45,877

$ 27,963 Less: purchases of property and equipment (3,689)

(1,454)

(9,862)

(4,870) Free cash flows $ 22,143

$ 2,565

$ 36,015

$ 23,093

SOURCE Coupa Software

Related Links

http://www.coupa.com

