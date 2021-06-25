Coupa Software to Host Virtual Financial Analyst Day

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced today that its management team will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. The Analyst Day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. Members of Coupa's management team will discuss the company's vision, market opportunities, go-to-market strategy, product innovation, and financial outlook. The discussion will be broken into three sections, each followed by a Q&A session.

Coupa Software 2021 Virtual Analyst Day

When: Thursday, July 15 th , 2021

, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

/ To register, please visit http://investors.coupa.com

Webcast: at http://investors.coupa.com; replay of the event will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

