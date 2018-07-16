Coupang hires Doug Inamine as new SVP of Global Human Resources

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupang, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, today announced that it has hired Doug Inamine as a Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global HR.

Inamine has expertise in HR and organization innovation for both privately held start-up and publicly held global technology companies. Most recently he served as Chief People Officer for start-up Kabam based in San Francisco and Chief Human Resources Officer for publicly held Xyratex (now Seagate) based in the UK, both global technology companies. He also held key HR leadership roles at growing global IT and other tech firms such as Cisco Systems, Solectron (now Flex) and Seagate.

Throughout his over 25-year career at multinational companies with locations and employees throughout Asia and Europe, Inamine has accumulated vast HR experience - developed recruiting programs to attract the best talent, trained and developed employees and leadership, implemented scalable HR management systems, designed total rewards systems, and built scalable organizations. Inamine's experience is expected to play a positive role in changes and innovations to be made by Coupang that is growing fast enough to draw attention from overseas.

In order to continue to Wow The Customer, Coupang's new HR leader will focus on developing talent management strategies that will scale with Coupang's aggressive growth projections. Coupang's global talent comes from multiple countries (e.g., China, Japan, US, India, France and Canada) and work at Coupang's global offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Beijing. Many have worked for global tech (including IT) firms and e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Oracle. As such, they are equipped with various experiences and skills. Coming from various corners of the world, Coupang employees are creating synergy as they share their knowledge and experience and grow together.

SVP Inamine said, "I'm very excited to be a part of Coupang's aggressive growth and innovation plans as we continue to be an e-commerce leader in Korea," he added. "There should be no barriers when finding the best talent available and I encourage diverse workforces that bring different ideas, skills and experiences in creating the most effective learning environments."

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce companies in the world. Its innovative technologies and novel approach to mobile commerce and customer service have set a new standard for e-commerce in Korea and beyond. Powered by its proprietary technology infrastructure, Coupang offers the largest end-to-end fulfillment operation in Korea and one of the most revolutionary last-mile delivery services in the world. Founded in 2010, Coupang is a global company with offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

