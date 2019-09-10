Coupang's CS Delivery Expert Qualification System is certified by the government

Coupang's "CS Delivery Expert" qualification system holds significance in that this is the first delivery-related certification in Korea. It also signals that Coupangmen's expertise in delivery work was officially recognized.

"CS Delivery Expert" certification will be recognized in four levels: Fresh, Senior, Pro and Master. When newly joined Coupangmen take the introductory training and pass written and practical job tests in delivery and driving, they will obtain CS Delivery Expert Fresh certification. If they complete certain period of service and meet job goals, they can obtain Senior-Pro-Master certifications after taking training programs and tests. Those who performed below the required score will be given a second chance to re-apply for the next level.

"Coupang has worked on strengthening Coupangmen's expertise in delivery skills and customer service," Nam Ki-young, Coupang Training Director commented. She added, "we will keep supporting Coupangmen on their journey in becoming delivery experts that provide better customer experience."

In-house qualification system is a state-certified qualification system operated by a business owner to strengthen workers' competency by developing their job skills. Workers' job skills will be assessed before qualifying them as certified workers.

SOURCE Coupang