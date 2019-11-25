Couple in Their Seventies Invents a Backrest for the Toilet

PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What if your toilet could feel more like a comfortable chair? Well, now it can, according to Dennis and Mary Lou Green of Dennis Green Design Group, inventors of the Throne Daddy; a marshmallow-soft lumbar support that easily attaches to the toilet seat lid.

Throne Daddy marshmallow-soft backrest turns the toilet into a comfortable chair

"I have a herniated disk in my lower back and always wished I could find a lumbar support for the toilet," says Dennis. "Then, one day it hit me, 'We're inventors, why shouldn't we invent a solution?'" Mary Lou added, "First, we asked friends how they sit on the toilet. That prompted nervous laughs and loads of toilet humor."

Next, they posted questions on Quora and their Throne Daddy Facebook page and discovered that men mostly sit forward on the toilet with elbows on knees to read. They don't lean back because the toilet seat lid is too far back and too hard, plus many lids have a rim around the edge that cuts into their backs. Throne Daddy solves those problems. Women, on the other hand, are more likely to perch on the seat. They get in and get out, spending less time reading on the toilet. See more here.

Medical research shows sitting forward on the toilet causes legs to go to sleep. Throne Daddy puts the body in the proper ergonomic position to ease that problem.

The Greens read complaints about their idea on their Facebook page from women who felt their husbands already spent too much time in the bathroom and didn't need something to make their hideout more comfortable. "Next he'll want a beer tap in there." Other women argued if they could make their partner more comfortable, they were all for it, "Better they hide out an extra ten minutes in the bathroom than five hours on the golf course."

About the Inventors. Dennis and Mary Lou Green have invented more than 50 simple consumer products together in their 41 years of marriage and own more than a dozen patents. While not on the toilet, they teach new product development at https://BigIdeaSchool.com where aspiring entrepreneurs learn how to solve everyday problems in unique and entertaining ways. Learn more at https://ThroneDaddy.com and available on Amazon

