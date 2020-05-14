Couple Uses Postponed Wedding to Raise Money and Awareness for Charity

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebastian Cina, Jr. and Jaclyn Hockenjos were set to be wed this Saturday, May 16 at The Venetian in New Jersey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the couple, like many others across the nation, was forced to postpone their nuptials until October. Rather than focus on the negative, the couple is going to commemorate the day by launching a fundraising campaign called #WithThisRingYoullBeFed and are inviting friends, family and supporters to drive by their home and visit their website to make donations.

Sebastian Cina, Jr. and Jaclyn Hockenjos Creators of the #WithThisRingYoullBeFed Campaign.

"We were devastated when we found out we had to postpone our wedding," said Jaclyn Hockenjos, a first-grade teacher at Applegate Elementary School in Freehold, New Jersey. "Then we thought about it and realized we could use it as a platform to help people in our community, and that's exactly what we intend on doing."

The Future Mr. & Mrs. Cina have partnered with Fulfill NJ, formerly the Food Bank of Monmouth County, to raise money and awareness about the current hunger crisis people are facing as an ancillary effect of the Coronavirus outbreak. The campaign entitled #WithThisRingYoullBeFed will continue to raise funds for the organization until their rescheduled wedding date this coming October.

"Giving back to the community is very important to us," said Sebastian Cina, Jr., Manager of family-owned Auto Pro Collision in Freehold, New Jersey. "We recently raised money for Fulfill at Auto Pro, and it sparked the idea to do the same for our wedding."

The couple has created a website, www.withthisringyoullbefed.com, to accept donations, and is also encouraging other couples in the same situation to join them in raising money for the charity of their choice.

Family, friends, and campaign supporters are also invited to a Drive By Show of Support being held this Saturday, May 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the couple's home. Monetary donations as well as select nonperishable food items will be accepted on-site.

For more information about the campaign, for directions to attend the drive by show of support, or to become a part of the movement and donate please visit HTTP://WWW.WITHTHISRINGYOULLBEFED.COM, follow the couple on Instagram @withthisringyoullbefed, or text the word VOWS to the number 313131.

