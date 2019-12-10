Courageous and Do Not Disturb Selected by Caesars Palace For New Social Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're into Minotaurs, levitation, white horses and drones, you're going to like the new creative work for the Caesars Palace brand. The freshly crafted advertising campaign was developed in partnership by two San Diego-based companies: brand consultancy Courageous and advertising agency Do Not Disturb .

"The Like A Caesar campaign highlights the escapism, joy and amenities that come with staying at Caesars Palace, and it does so in a uniquely fun way," said Jared Rapier, Caesars Palace Regional Vice President of Hospitality Marketing. "Whether you prefer to party — or relax — like a Caesar, your Palace awaits."

"We always talked about showcasing Caesars Palace as a place for fun luxury," said Ryan Berman, Founder of Courageous. "You can see the fun in the stories and the luxury in the art direction."

The paid social media campaign showcases humorous scenes that include a younger, more playful Julius Caesar and his entourage of friends who live like a Caesar. The content shows Caesar's lighthearted guests playing all across the property. From a pool party that welcomes a Minotaur (after all, pets are welcome at Caesars Palace), to a few obscure lucky charms found at the casino tables, fun is on full display throughout the campaign.

"Where most of the hospitality world focuses on simply showing amenities, we wanted to make sure that we told a compelling brand story with fun videos happening throughout the luxurious resort," said Daniel Andreani, cofounder at Do Not Disturb.

Since beginning work with Caesars Palace, Courageous and Do Not Disturb have also partnered on a project for Gibson Guitars.

Ryan Berman founded Courageous with his partners Billy Collins and Sean McGrath in January of 2019. The San Diego-based consultancy launched in tandem with Berman's best-selling book Return On Courage — challenging clients to step up with bolder, braver ideas.

Do Not Disturb was founded in 2017 by creative veteran Daniel Andreani and experiential expert Sophie Masson. The agency simplifies the strategic and creative process that comes with traditional agencies and creates work that cuts through the marketing noise.

