Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US: 2.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mar 10, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Value in US is set to grow by USD 23.18 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Key Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Report Highlights:
- Market growth 2021-2025: USD 23.18 million
- Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
- YoY growth (%): 2.50%
- Key consumer countries: US
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The courier and local delivery services market share growth in the US by the ground segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics sector is one of the key contributors to this segment. e-commerce consumer electronics sales are expected to reach around $80 billion by 2023 during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the need for ground delivery services.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
The courier and local delivery services market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market report offers information on several market vendors, including A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo among others.
- ArcBest Corp. - In December 2020, ArcBest announced that its truckload carrier ABF Freight had received awards for Excellence in Security and Excellence in Claims and Loss Prevention
- General Logistics Systems BV - In January 2021, GLS Czech Republic announced the expansion of its central hub in Jihlava
- United Parcel Service Inc. - In March 2021, UPS announced the establishment of a new 40,000-square meter built-to-suit healthcare logistics facility in Rome, Italy.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and its impact on the Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US.
- Growing B2C e-commerce market:
- The growing Internet penetration and the increasing purchasing power parity across the US are the key factors contributing to the growth of the e-commerce market. The US is the major contributor to the e-commerce market in North America. United Parcel Service of America and FedEx are the major vendors that offer courier delivery services to the B2C e-commerce market in the US. E-tailers are reducing the lead time to gain a competitive edge in the market. The demand for courier and local delivery services from each end-user (individual that places orders) varies. This is because end-users are willing to pay extra for the fast delivery of products. The changes in requirements of e-tailers and end-users are boosting the demand for courier services in the B2C e-commerce market.
|
Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 23.18 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.50
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Delivery type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Delivery type
- Ground - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Express - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Deferred - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Delivery type
Market Segmentation by Parcel type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Parcel type
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Parcel type
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- ArcBest Corp.
- Courier Express
- Deutsche Post AG
- General Logistics Systems BV
- NAPAREX
- Ryder System Inc.
- Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- US Cargo
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
