Courier And Local Delivery Services Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 4.25%, Vendors to Form Strategic Partnerships - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The courier and local delivery services market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of established players and start-ups. A high degree of service customization and price differentiation intensifies the competition. Established players are incorporating IT capabilities in their services to improve the efficiency of courier and local delivery operations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US 2022-2026

The courier and local delivery services market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 26.66 million. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is driving the market. However, factors such as the increasing adoption of in-house delivery units by retailers may challenge market growth.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

The report on the courier and local delivery services market in the US covers the following areas:

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Delivery Type

Ground



Express



Deferred

Parcel Type

B2C



B2B



C2C

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Delivery Type Segment

The ground segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the demand for ground delivery services. In addition, the rising Internet penetration globally has supported the growth of the ground segment of the courier and local delivery services market in the US.

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., AfterShip Ltd., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., LaserShip Inc., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., NAPAREX, PITT OHIO, Power Link Expedite Corp., Purolator Inc., Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Target Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., US Cargo, XPO Logistics Inc., and Royal Mail Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Learn about key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments.

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist courier and local delivery services market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the courier and local delivery services market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the courier and local delivery services market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier and local delivery services market vendors in the US

Courier And Local Delivery Services Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.51 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., AfterShip Ltd., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., LaserShip Inc., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., NAPAREX, PITT OHIO, Power Link Expedite Corp., Purolator Inc., Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Target Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., US Cargo, XPO Logistics Inc., and Royal Mail Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

