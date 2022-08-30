Courier, Express, and Parcel Market from Diversified Support Services Industry to register USD 159.66 Bn growth - Technavio

The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from sharing-based business models might hamper the market growth.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 44% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the B2B category under the consumer segment led the growth. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Consumer

B2B



B2C



C2C

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The B2B segment's market share growth in courier, express, and parcel services will be strong. B2B sales are anticipated to expand at a moderate rate, thanks in large part to the expansion of the e-commerce industry and the widespread use of the Internet. The B2B market is becoming more effective thanks to features like navigation, unique contract pricing, a personalized catalog, and simple and straightforward checkout procedures. During the projected period, the courier, express, and parcel markets will rise as a result of these B2B segment features. Buy Sample Report.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The courier, express, and parcel market report covers the following areas:

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trends

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 159.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., Freightways Ltd., JHT Global Logistics Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Consumer



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Consumer

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Consumer - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Consumer - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Consumer

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Consumer



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Consumer

5.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on C2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on C2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Consumer

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Consumer ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

Exhibit 97: A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Aramex International LLC

Exhibit 103: Aramex International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 104: Aramex International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Aramex International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 106: Aramex International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Aramex International LLC - Segment focus

10.6 BDP International Inc.

Exhibit 108: BDP International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: BDP International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: BDP International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 CMA CGM Group

Exhibit 111: CMA CGM Group - Overview



Exhibit 112: CMA CGM Group - Business segments



Exhibit 113: CMA CGM Group - Key news



Exhibit 114: CMA CGM Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: CMA CGM Group - Segment focus

10.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 116: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 119: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 121: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 One World Express Inc. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 132: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

