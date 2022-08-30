Courier, Express, and Parcel Market from Diversified Support Services Industry to register USD 159.66 Bn growth - Technavio

Aug 30, 2022, 20:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market, operating under the industrial industry. The latest report on the courier, express, and parcel market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 159.66 billion, at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Freightways Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.
The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from sharing-based business models might hamper the market growth.
Based on geographic segmentation, 44% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the B2B category under the consumer segment led the growth.
- Consumer
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The B2B segment's market share growth in courier, express, and parcel services will be strong. B2B sales are anticipated to expand at a moderate rate, thanks in large part to the expansion of the e-commerce industry and the widespread use of the Internet. The B2B market is becoming more effective thanks to features like navigation, unique contract pricing, a personalized catalog, and simple and straightforward checkout procedures. During the projected period, the courier, express, and parcel markets will rise as a result of these B2B segment features. Buy Sample Report.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The courier, express, and parcel market report covers the following areas:
- Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size
- Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trends
- Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.
|
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 159.66 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.05
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., Freightways Ltd., JHT Global Logistics Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Consumer
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Consumer
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Consumer - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Consumer - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Consumer
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Consumer
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Consumer
- 5.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on C2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on C2C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Consumer
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Consumer ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
- Exhibit 97: A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Aramex International LLC
- Exhibit 103: Aramex International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Aramex International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Aramex International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Aramex International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Aramex International LLC - Segment focus
- 10.6 BDP International Inc.
- Exhibit 108: BDP International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: BDP International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: BDP International Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 CMA CGM Group
- Exhibit 111: CMA CGM Group - Overview
- Exhibit 112: CMA CGM Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: CMA CGM Group - Key news
- Exhibit 114: CMA CGM Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: CMA CGM Group - Segment focus
- 10.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Exhibit 116: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus
- 10.9 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 121: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 One World Express Inc. Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: One World Express Inc. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.
- Exhibit 132: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
