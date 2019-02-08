CourMed® Announces CONNECT and Front Door Delivery of Healthcare Items Direct to Consumers

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers today enjoy the convenience of receiving a text message to track an Amazon delivery or to alert them when Uber arrives, and now patients can also receive real-time text messages about the delivery of their healthcare items. CourMed® is changing the healthcare game by delivering healthcare items, such as medication, high-end vitamins, supplements, natural medicine, such as pharmaceutical-grade CBD Oil, and eyewear to patient homes or offices via a crowdsourced network of drivers.



This service has simplified and codified the process of handling sensitive medical information with the help of secure enterprise servers, encrypted software and cloud computing.



"We are in the encouraging people business," said co-founder Derrick L. Miles. "CourMed is more than an enterprise software and a crowdsourced network of medical couriers; we provide encouragement to each person that comes in contact with our platform."



Enterprise software allows CourMed customers, including pharmacists, optometrists, high-end vitamin/supplement store owners, to keep their patients informed on their home or office delivery and even real-time video consultations via CourMed® CONNECT.



CourMed offers the convenience of on-demand delivery with the intimacy of a medical service provider-patient relationship. Customers know who their drivers are through a series of SMS messages, and they receive deliveries within a safe time frame from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Miles added, "What keeps our delivery engine humming is our unique crowd-sourced driver pool. We know that many retirees and stay-at-home parents desire some kind of part-time or flexible employment. These two core groups comprise the bulk of our drivers, because they also offer an intangible asset – their empathy to the patients."



CourMed's technology offers patients an innovative secure window to consult with healthcare providers. Through the CourMed® CONNECT communication portal, a patient who cannot physically come to the pharmacy or other healthcare storefront can still get live interaction on par with an in-person visit.

CourMed® was founded May 15, 2015, by a healthcare executive, a physician and a healthcare venture capitalist in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The company began operations in January 2018 and officially launched November 2018 after graduation from Silicon Valley's well-known Y Combinator Startup School.



CourMed offers patients convenient relief with on-demand delivery services that provides relief from the anxiety of an ever-challenging healthcare world. While in the comfort of their home, customers can get concierge quality delivery of their medicines from the company's securely vetted network of crowdsourced drivers.



For more details, visit CourMed.com.



