Course Hero Encourages College Students to Hit the Polls

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today released a new banner to their homepage encouraging college students to make their voices heard and providing them easy access to absentee ballot requests.

"Data from Tufts University tells us that only 18% of college students voted in the 2014 midterm elections," said Andrew Grauer, cofounder and CEO of Course Hero. "As we head into the 2018 election, we're seeing a huge surge in traffic on CourseHero.com—we are consistently ranked as one of the 250 most-visited websites in the US—and we see this as a unique opportunity. We have the ability to speak to millions of students, and we are encouraging them to be active participants in shaping the future of this country."

In addition to encouraging students to vote, Course Hero has also worked with educators Lisa Langenbach, Scot Schraufnagel, Michael Baranowski, and Nina Clark to create a complete study guide about American government, which includes sections on:

An additional guide on the selection and confirmation process for federal judges explains the process and addresses the growing contentiousness we witnessed during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"In my experience teaching American government for nine years and talking with professors in the classroom, students find the structure and operation of American government confusing. For example, how does the electoral college work, how do cases reach the Supreme Court, and the arcane rules for how Congress works. In putting together Course Hero's American Government Study Guides, we tried to break everything down so that it not only made sense but could be relatable to each student's real life," said Michael Levy, Course Hero's Director of Content Development.

"At Course Hero, our vision is to help every student graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "Students are building the skills and knowledge they need to navigate the demands of work, society, and family. There is no greater honor or responsibility as an American citizen than participating in the democratic process, and we sincerely hope our Course Hero community will make their voices heard."

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Connect with Course Hero at www.coursehero.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

For more information, contact:

Grayling PR for Course Hero

coursehero@grayling.com

SOURCE Course Hero

Related Links

http://www.coursehero.com

