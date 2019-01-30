Course Hero Features 4 New Educators in Best Lessons Series

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced that 4 new educators are currently featured in the Course Hero Best Lessons Series. Among the new educators featured is a celebrated professor of biological and environmental engineering at Cornell University.

The 4 educators are Michael Timmons , PhD, Professor of Biological and Environmental Engineering, Cornell University; Nicole Young , PhD, Assistant Professor of Business, Organizations, & Society, Franklin & Marshall College; Nicki Fraser , PhD, Adjunct Professor of Education, Miami Dade College, Miami; and Colin West , PhD, Instructor of Physics, University of Colorado, Boulder.

"Great educators can take complex, often daunting, topics and make them not only understandable but also enjoyable," said Course Hero cofounder and CEO Andrew Grauer. "These educators have helped thousands of students learn to love these topics, and their passion for teaching shines through in their creativity. Through our Best Lessons series, Course Hero is providing a platform for educators to share their incredible teaching techniques with other educators around the world."

Dr. Timmons holds a BS in Agricultural Engineering from The Ohio State University, an MS in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Hawaii, and a PhD in Agricultural Engineering from Cornell University. His lesson, " Teach Social Entrepreneurship with a High-Stakes Overseas Project ," asks students to start a new company centered on engineering or biological technologies and social entrepreneurship in order to better understand the professional working world.

Dr. Timmons is also published widely and has served as primary editor on many Aquacultural Engineering Society meeting proceedings and for the series of biannual meetings sponsored by Virginia Tech on water recirculation systems. He was one of the founders of the Aquacultural Engineering Society and has served in several officer positions, including that of president.

Dr. Young holds a BA in Sports Management from Towson University, an MBA in Human Resource Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a PhD in Organizational Behavior from the University of Connecticut. Her lesson, " Help Students Bridge Cultural Gaps Starting with Identity Pie Charts ," has students build an "identity pie chart" and pair up with someone of opposite views in order to better understand the world as a whole and to challenge their preconceived notions.

Ms. Fraser holds both a BS and an MS in Public Administration from Florida International University and is a PhD candidate in Public Policy and Administration from Florida International University. Her lesson, " Check Students' Understanding with a One-Minute Paper ," tests students' ability to grasp key concepts in the social sciences and promotes knowledge of contemporary and historical forces.

Dr. West holds a BS in Applied Mathematics and Engineering Physics from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a PhD in Physics from Stony Brook University. For his lesson, " Keep Lab Time Focused on Lab Work with Pre-Lab Instructional Videos ," Dr. West prepared a new video for each of 12 lab assignments, using feedback from his colleagues, TAs, and students to determine what needed to be included in order for students to be properly prepared each week.

Course Hero's Best Lessons series highlights innovative teaching methods and tactical advice from college educators around the country. These articles are written by Course Hero editors and published to Faculty Club , Course Hero's teaching-focused community blog.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "We are excited to partner with educators like Dr. Timmons to enable the best possible outcomes, for students and instructors alike."

In addition to the Best Lessons series, Course Hero also partners with educators through on-site lectures at Course Hero's headquarters and through video course creation .

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com.

