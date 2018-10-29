Course Hero Features UCLA's Dr. Neil Garg in Best Lesson Series

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced that Dr. Neil K. Garg, a professor of chemistry and the Kenneth N. Trueblood Endowed Chair at the University of California, Los Angeles, has joined the Educator Partner Program. Garg, a recipient of the 2018 Robert Foster Cherry Award for Great Teaching, is currently featured in the Course Hero Best Lesson Series with his lesson, "Help Study Groups Bond with Music Videos".

"Great educators can take complex, often daunting, topics and make them not only understandable but also enjoyable," said Course Hero cofounder and CEO Andrew Grauer. "With his focus on organic chemistry, Dr. Garg has helped thousands of students learn to love one of the most historically feared college courses. Through our Best Lessons series, Course Hero is providing a platform for Dr. Garg to share his incredible teaching techniques with educators around the world."

Course Hero's Best Lesson series highlights innovative teaching methods and tactical advice from college educators around the country. These articles are written by Course Hero editors and published to Faculty Club, Course Hero's teaching-focused community blog.

Dr. Garg holds a BS in Chemistry from New York University and a PhD from the California Institute of Technology. In 2007 he joined the faculty at UCLA and currently serves as Faculty-in-Residence in the UCLA undergraduate community; he previously served as Vice Chair for the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry (2012–2016).

Recent Course Hero Educator Partners include: Jessica Wallace, PhD, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology and Sport Science, Youngstown State University; Martha Ann Maus, PhD, Adjunct Professor of Spanish, College of Charleston; Matthew Farber, EdD, Assistant Professor of Technology, Innovation, and Pedagogy, School of Teacher Education, University of Northern Colorado; Robert Willett, PhD, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, California Baptist University.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "We are excited to partner with educators like Dr. Garg to enable the best possible outcomes, for students and instructors alike."

In addition to the Best Lesson series, Course Hero also partners with educators through on-site lectures at Course Hero's headquarters and video course creation.

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com. Additionally, tenure-track and non–tenure-track educators who are interested in active learning and pedagogical innovation in higher ed are encouraged to apply for the Course Hero – Woodrow Wilson Excellence in Education Fellowship, a $20,000–$30,000 grant. Applications are due Friday, November 9, 2018, at 5 p.m. EST.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes Practice Problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

