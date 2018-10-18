Course Hero Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs recognized Course Hero's CEO, Andrew Grauer as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California. Goldman Sachs selected Grauer as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Grauer cofounded Course Hero, an online learning platform that has helped over 20 million students find practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and 24/7 tutoring with step-by-step explanations for every subject they are studying, in 2006 while attending Cornell University.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs," said Grauer. "Course Hero's vision is a world where every student graduates confident and prepared. We have our sights set on this future every day, in everything we do and a passionate team collaborating to make this world a reality."

"A dynamic economy depends on dynamic entrepreneurs who disrupt industries and occasionally give birth to entirely new sectors," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "The purpose of Builders + Innovators is to support emerging leaders in their quests to innovate faster in order to grow their ideas. We are pleased to recognize Andrew Grauer as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2018."

For nearly 150 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

This recognition contributes to what has already been an incredible year of awards earned by the Course Hero team. In January the mobile app was honored as a Mobile Star Best Educational App , in April Course Hero took home two Best Places to Work awards and was named a finalist for the annual EdTech Digest awards and in September, Andrew Grauer was named to the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal's Upstart 50 list.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class — from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte.

