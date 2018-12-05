Course Hero Signature Lecture Series to Feature Lecturer Jeannice Samani

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero , an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced that Jeannice Fairrer Samani , Lecturer of Engineering at Santa Clara University, will participate in the Course Hero Signature Lecture Series on Monday, December 10.

"One of our core company values is to always be learning," said Course Hero's cofounder and CEO, Andrew Grauer. "Hearing firsthand from our Course Hero community members truly is an incredible experience for our team. Not only do we get to learn from the leaders in their respective fields but we also have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in discussions on how, together, we can support students through the Course Hero platform."

Esteemed educators from colleges and universities across the country are invited onto the Course Hero campus to perform their "signature lecture" for team members. Presenters range from university administrators to award-winning instructors and represent a range of disciplines.

Samani's lecture will focus on how integrated learning fosters imagination of creative change and ideation.

Samani is a Fulbright Scholar; an advisor to organizations and individuals on strategy, platforms, Big Data, management, communication, technology, and trends; and an author of a series of working papers on technology management.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "We are excited to partner with educators to enable the best possible outcomes, for students and instructors alike."

In addition to providing a platform that allows educators from all over the world to share resources with each other, Course Hero actively partners with educators in a variety of ways, including on-site lectures at Course Hero headquarters, video course creation , and interviews that celebrate educators' best lessons in the Course Hero Faculty Club .

Course Hero's newest Educator Partners include Albert Yu , PhD, Instructor of Business Administration, Santa Rosa Junior College; Amy Caryn Redford , MA, Professor of Information Technology, Southern New Hampshire University; Cathy Harner , PhD, Professor of Social Work Education, Taylor University; Fabio Ambrosio , JD, Professor of Accounting, Central Washington University.

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com.

