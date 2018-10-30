Course Hero Signature Lecture Series to Feature Texas A&M's Dr. Rodney Hill

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced that renowned architect and futurist Presidential Professor Rodney Hill will participate in the Course Hero Signature Lecture Series on Monday, November 5.

"One of our core company values is to always be learning," said Course Hero's cofounder and CEO Andrew Grauer. "Hearing first hand from our Course Hero community members truly is an incredible experience for our team. Not only do we get to learn from the leaders in their respective fields but we also have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in discussions on how, together, we can support students through the Course Hero platform."

Esteemed educators from colleges and universities across the country are invited onto the Course Hero campus to perform their "signature lecture" for team members. Presenters range from university administrators to award-winning instructors and represent a range of disciplines.

Dr. Hill will share the first of a two-part lecture on creativity for his Design Process Class. The lecture introduces the audience to the concept of Flow and how it is used to achieve optimum behavior across multiple disciplines. The lecture covers basic concepts and illustrates how scientists and artists have utilized the creative process throughout the ages.

Dr. Hill holds the Harold Adams Professorship in Interdisciplinary Studies at Texas A&M, is on the board of the Institute for Applied Creativity, and is a Research Fellow for the Center for Housing and Urban Design and the CRS Center and a Faculty Fellow for the Center for Health Systems and Design. He holds a joint appointment with the Department of Humanities & Medicine at the Health Science Center and teaches short courses on the future of medical technology.

Professor Hill received the 2014 United States Presidential Call to Service Award from the White House and was granted the 2010 Presidential Professor for Teaching Excellence Award at Texas A&M University. He has been recognized by DesignIntelligence as one of the 25 most admired design professors in the United States and was granted the Piper Professor for Teaching Excellence Award from the State of Texas, an honor bestowed on the top eight professors in the state.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "We are excited to partner with educators to enable the best possible outcomes, for students and instructors alike."

In addition to providing a platform that allows educators from all over the world to share resources with each other, Course Hero actively partners with educators in a variety of ways, including on-site lectures at Course Hero headquarters, video course creation, and interviews that celebrate educators' best lessons in the Course Hero Faculty Club.

Course Hero's newest Educator Partners include: Anita Huizar-Hernandez, PhD, Assistant Professor of Spanish and Portuguese at University of Arizona; Courtney Pierre Joseph, PhD, Assistant Professor of History at Lake Forest College; Joseph Andriano, JD, Assistant Professor of La at the David D. Reh School of Business, Clarkson University; and Samir Tartir, PhD, Head and Assistant Professor, Department of Web Engineering and Department of Management Information Systems, Philadelphia University (Jordan).

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com. Additionally, tenure-track and non–tenure-track educators who are interested in active learning and pedagogical innovation in higher ed are encouraged to apply for the Course Hero – Woodrow Wilson Excellence in Education Fellowship, a $20,000–$30,000 grant. Applications are due Friday, November 9, 2018, at 5 p.m. EST.

