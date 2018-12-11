Course Hero Welcomes Devin Dworak as Vice President of Business Operations

At Course Hero, Dworak will lead and scale the product operations, customer success, and tutor operations teams, along with building systems and processes to ensure operational excellence. Dworak will also work with the product development and marketing teams to build road maps to drive core business growth and accelerate key product initiatives.

"Since its inception, Course Hero has helped students around the world succeed in their classes," said Andrew Grauer, founder and CEO of Course Hero. "By the end of 2018, Course Hero will see 300+ million of total annual visits to our platform and we anticipate significant growth next year. We are excited to have Devin, an experienced leader with a proven track record, join our team to lead the scaling of our business operations for the company's next phase of growth."

"I've been impressed with what Course Hero has accomplished as a business over the last 12 years," said Dworak. "Not to mention the positive impact the platform has had and continues to have for both student and educators alike—it is truly special, something I'm excited to be a part of."

