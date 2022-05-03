Course Hero Wins in Education Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

The sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, including Course Hero's marketplace for college educators.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company 's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring equitable learning, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

Course Hero's Educator Exchange has won in the Education category, the first content-sharing marketplace available for college educators. The Educator Exchange enables educators to share and monetize the learning and teaching resources they've already developed and compensates them when students and fellow educators access them. To date, more than 6,000 educators have made earnings on their content and earners have made upwards of $5,000 USD from the educational materials they created.

Educator Exchange builds on the success of Course Hero's platform and educator community. This award comes as Course Hero surpasses a key milestone of over 100,000 faculty now using the platform to better prepare and develop innovative and inclusive course curriculum, and pedagogical tools to meet the needs of students.

"The Educator Exchange brings a community of faculty together to share best practices while navigating the evolving learning environment. We are thrilled to receive such highly regarded recognition from Fast Company alongside many other well-respected and innovative organizations," said Sean Michael Morris, VP Academics at Course Hero. "The profile of college professors has changed in recent years – more than 75 percent of all college instructors are not eligible for tenure, and adjunct and contingent faculty are under resourced and underpaid . As the workplace and demographics of faculty change, we are deeply committed to meeting the needs of today's educators by building modern tools to support them."

As part of its work to support and celebrate innovative digital learning and pedagogy, Course Hero recently launched its Teaching Grant program . The program offers higher education faculty in the United States up to $2,000USD to fund their dream class projects for the Fall 2022 term.

The World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions, including Course Hero's student facing upload for free access feature. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About Course Hero: Course Hero is on a mission to help students graduate confident and prepared. The online learning platform now offers more than 100 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. More than 100,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction. Everyday, students, educators and tutors on Course Hero help more than 20 million students make every study hour count.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

SOURCE Course Hero