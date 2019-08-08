Course Hero's Educator Blog Finalist for CMA's 2019 Best Education Content Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With articles such as "Turn Tolerance into Understanding with a Social Justice Mixtape" and "Teach Limits in Math, Starting with an 'Unsolvable' Problem," Course Hero's Faculty Club blog received recognition for its innovative and dedicated approach to creating an education content program that recognizes and celebrates great college educators and their teaching approaches and resources.

Course Hero, the online learning platform that curates more than 25 million course-specific study resources and connects higher-ed educators with their peers, announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2019 Content Marketing Awards, Best Education Content Program for its educator blog, Faculty Club.

The Faculty Club blog is an online community for college teaching faculty. Since its launch in January 2018, the Faculty Club has shared more than 275 posts. These posts explore how educators can find new methods to engage their students, promote critical thinking, support study group bonding, and encourage analytical writing.

"We're honored to be recognized for our work to connect a multidisciplinary community of higher-ed educators to share their innovative teaching approaches and resources as well as be recognized and celebrated for their excellence in teaching," said Andrew Grauer, CEO at Course Hero.

This year's panel of all-star judges reviewed nearly 1,100 entries to choose the best of the best in content marketing excellence, recognizing all aspects of content marketing, from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to design.

"All I can say is wow," said Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. "The content marketing excellence showcased by this year's winners and finalists is remarkable. It's not just the level of creativity and innovation that's so exciting to see, but the success brands and agencies are having with their distribution, strategy, and ROI says so much about how the industry has matured and grown over the years."

