CourseArc Helps EarthEcho International Expand Their Mission to Inspire Young People to Act Now for a Sustainable Future Through EarthEcho Academy

BALTIMORE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time where the health of our planet is critical, CourseArc, a content authoring and management tool, has partnered with EarthEcho International – a nonprofit dedicated to building a global youth movement to protect and restore the planet. Through CourseArc's digital platform, EarthEcho has developed EarthEcho Academy, a resource that provides original content, immersive experiences, and trusted resources free of charge for youth and teachers and mentors who work with young people daily.

"While the month of April is Earth month, we, at CourseArc, believe that focusing on the health and sustainability of our planet should happen year-round," said CourseArc CEO, Katie Egan. "When we had the opportunity to partner with EarthEcho – an organization that has a tremendous global impact – we knew it was imperative to do so. Our platform makes it simple for nonprofits to meet their mission goals, and we are beyond excited that EarthEcho Academy will be available to more people."

EarthEcho developed EarthEcho Academy through CourseArc's course authoring platform using assets created through EarthEcho's proven environmental education programs that provide opportunities for engagement all year long. Since the inception of the organization, EarthEcho's team and network of youth leaders have played a critical role in creating lifelong environmental stewards who drive positive change across the globe. The nonprofit has worked with over 2 million people in 146 countries and launched over 24,000 conservation projects as a result of EarthEcho's youth engagement and environmental education programs throughout their 15 years of diverse programming.

EarthEcho utilized CourseArc to provide online courses both for teacher professional learning and student learning. The courses provide middle school teachers across the United States with fully remote, asynchronous environmental education modules along with support on using those modules and a global community of like-minded peers.

"CourseArc gave our team the ability to create courses with our content and deliver these to teachers ready to use. Using CourseArc has allowed us to increase the number of teachers we reach by providing a user-friendly, asynchronous platform that allows educators to work at their own pace," said Phillippe Cousteau, founder of EarthEcho International.

CourseArc's digital platform is a novel approach in disseminating education and messaging in a sustainable and affordable way. By utilizing virtual content and online learning, CourseArc helps organizations, like EarthEcho, double down on their sustainability efforts and mission.

CourseArc is an intuitive, 100 percent web-based authoring tool that allows easy creation of engaging, interactive, and accessible online training. Content creators love CourseArc's templated design blocks and built-in quality assurance features, which allow control of their organization's branding and ensure instructional design best practices. Integration is straightforward, as CourseArc content seamlessly integrates with any LMS using LTI.

By using CourseArc, nonprofits can increase efficiency in resources by creating digital courses to onboard new employees, train volunteers, and even share their mission with the public and potential donors. There are no downloads or installations, so users can get started immediately. Learning how to use the product is simple too–on demand training is available 24/7.

To find out more about how CourseArc can help your organization develop highly engaging, effective, accessible elearning tools and courses, visit www.coursearc.com.

About CourseArc: CourseArc is a digital content authoring and management tool that facilitates the collaborative creation of engaging and accessible online learning. CourseArc is a resource for educational institutions, companies and content publishers to create high quality content that is WCAG 2.1 AA compliant and integrates into any Learning Management System (LMS). Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., CourseArc customers include encompassing K-12 school districts, state-level K-12 virtual learning organizations, community colleges, four-year institutions, graduate programs, nonprofits, and other training organizations. For more information, visit https://coursearc.com.

About EarthEcho International: EarthEcho International is a nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2005 by siblings Philippe and Alexandra Cousteau in honor of their father Philippe Cousteau Sr., son of the legendary explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. EarthEcho collaborates with youth around the world to provide knowledge and develop tools to drive meaningful environmental action to protect and restore our ocean planet. EarthEcho's mission is to build a global youth movement to protect and restore our ocean planet. Reaching more than 2 million people in 146 countries, we activate the next generation to become environmental leaders who will transform the future. For more information, visit https://www.earthecho.org/.

