CourseKey Releases Market-First Face and Fingerprint Scanning Attendance Technology to Decrease Fraud in Online Education

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CourseKey today announced the release of its Face/Print Scan attendance solution. The company previously created geo-location attendance tracking and has now brought to market an entirely new way to verify student attendance. Face/Print Scan brings a much needed level of security to an online education landscape riddled with fraud.

Thousands of schools across the country have moved to emergency online education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue prioritizing distance learning for the foreseeable future. With the majority of students now attending school online, the opportunity for fraud is at an all-time high. CourseKey's groundbreaking Face/Print scan attendance solution can guard against user fraud by verifying that the person behind the screen is indeed the student.

CourseKey clients leverage the same stored biometric security data on the student's device used by world-class banks and password management systems and get the added protection of arming instructors with real-time roster updates to validate who they see on screen with who should and should not be in their class at any given moment.

CourseKey's comprehensive live online course platform has enabled on-ground schools to transition to live online education quickly and seamlessly. Through their attendance solution and engagement and assessment tools, CourseKey has made live online courses feel like a live classroom environment, preserving the social aspect of in-person courses typically lost online.

