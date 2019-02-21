CourseStage by Web Courseworks Named Best Continuing Education and Association Learning System for 2019 by Talented Learning

Outpacing more than 750 learning systems for the recognition, Web Courseworks was selected for its "sophisticated LMS" and its user-friendly social and mobile functionalities, ideal for complex continuing education needs. The platform's intuitive content creation and content delivery, along with its ability to seamlessly integrate with several association management systems (AMS) and Salesforce.com contributed to the company's success in receiving the award.

John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning said, "Web Courseworks is one of the strongest LMS providers in the association market, especially in the healthcare-related organizations." By offering mobile-responsive content delivery, Web Courseworks reinforces learner engagement beyond the conventional classroom setting. Leh explained, "For example, you can deliver daily or weekly questions or case studies that promote ongoing interaction and lead to certification credit."

"As educators and software developers, Web Courseworks is committed to improving the online experience of learners whether they are seeking continued education for their chosen specialties or professional development in their respective careers," said Jon Aleckson, CEO of Web Courseworks. "This award is a great honor and we are humbled that our CourseStage LMS is named as Best Continuing Education and Association Learning System by Talented Learning, but this recognition is not only an achievement for Web Courseworks – it is also an achievement for all our partners and our clients."

Web Courseworks, a full-service eLearning firm based in Madison, Wisconsin started as a video content company in 1979 producing educational training videos. Over the years, that focus expanded into online learning and evolved into a SaaS company offering a feature-rich learning management system for external content delivery.

