Court Grants Rovier Carrington A Restraining Order Against South Park Executive Producer, Brian Graden For Making Death Threats

In June 2019, Mr. Carrington filed criminal charges against Mr. Graden alleging a horrific pattern of criminal sexual conduct and violence that began when Carrington was not yet of legal age and continued for more than a decade.

The Court documents allege that from October 2, 2019 through October 9, 2019, Carrington received no less than seven phones calls from Mr. Graden during which Mr. Graden threatened that if the criminal charges weren't dropped Carrington would be beaten, raped, tortured, and killed.

Judge Spear ordered the parties to court on November 5, 2019 to adjudicate all of the criminal acts alleged against Brian Graden in order to determine if the existing Restraining Order will be converted into a Permanent Injunction.

View declarations and exhibits including correspondence with the Los Angeles County District Attorney, Sex Crimes Division.

SOURCE Rovier Carrington