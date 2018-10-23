Court Issues Ruling in ZYTIGA® Patent Infringement Litigation

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the United States District Court, District of New Jersey has issued a ruling invalidating all asserted claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,822,438 for ZYTIGA® (abiraterone acetate). The Court held that the patent claims would be infringed if the patent were valid. The patent infringement case was filed against several companies who have submitted Abbreviated New Drug Applications for 250 mg and/or 500 mg tablets.

Janssen strongly disagrees with the court's ruling and will continue to defend the patent. We plan to appeal the decision. The Court has ordered that the status quo be maintained through October 30, 2018, and no generic launch shall occur before October 31, 2018 so that Janssen's preliminary injunction motion to enjoin defendants from launching their generic products pending the appeal process can be decided. Janssen has filed a motion for rehearing with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) in connection with the prior Inter Partes Review decisions related to the '438 patent.

Commercial launch of generic abiraterone acetate prior to the outcome of the appeals would be considered an at-risk launch. In Europe, ZYTIGA® is protected by regulatory exclusivity through September 2022.

Janssen will continue to defend intellectual property rights relating to its innovative medicines. The company reaffirms its guidance provided on October 16, 2018 for operational sales growth of 5.5% to 6.0% and its adjusted earnings per share guidance of $8.13 - $8.18 for the full-year 2018.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Biotech, Inc., any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the USPTO appeal process related to the '438 patent and the current, or any other, litigation challenging the coverage and/or validity of the company's patents related to ZYTIGA®. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Media Inquiries:

Caroline Pavis

Phone: 610-357-3121

Ernie Knewitz

Phone: 732-524-6623

Investor Relations:

Lesley Fishman

Phone: 732-524-3922

Christopher DelOrefice

Phone: 732-524-2955

U.S. Medical Inquiries:

800-526-7736

SOURCE Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson