Court Preliminarily Approves $7.25 Million Class Action Settlement Concerning First-Generation Pixel and Pixel XL Smartphones

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP and Girard Sharp LLP announce that on July 22, 2019, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order granting preliminary approval to a $7.25 million settlement in a class action lawsuit against Google related to first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. The plaintiffs in this lawsuit allege that first-generation Pixels, manufactured before January 4, 2017, contain an audio defect that leads to microphone and speaker failures. Google has continually denied that the Pixels are defective, that it has engaged in any wrongdoing, or that it is liable to Plaintiffs. The parties have nonetheless agreed to settle the case.

The settlement class is comprised of all persons within the United States who purchased a first-generation Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone in the United States, other than for resale, which was manufactured prior to January 4, 2017, and who did not receive a replacement Pixel manufactured after January 3, 2017 or one refurbished after June 5, 2017. Excluded from the Settlement Class are (a) Google, and its officers, directors, employees, subsidiaries, and affiliates; (b) all judges assigned to this case and any members of their immediate families; (c) the parties' counsel in this litigation.

The proposed settlement provides for Google to fund a $7.25 million non-reversionary common fund that will be applied to pay valid claims submitted by class members.

The deadline for settlement class members to submit claims is October 7, 2019. Claims can be submitted online, at www.pixelsettlement.com, or through the mail. A notice has been emailed to purchasers for whom the parties have contact information.

For additional information, claim forms, and instructions on how to make a claim, go to www.pixelsettlement.com or call toll-free at 1-855-879-3971. The lawsuit is titled Weeks v. Google LLC, No. 5:18-cv-00801-NC, and is pending before Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, California. The Court has scheduled a hearing for December 6, 2019 to determine whether to grant final approval to the settlement. Do not contact the Court with any questions regarding this settlement or the claims process.

You can obtain additional information by contacting the claims administrator or by contacting the attorneys for plaintiffs and the settlement class below.

Weeks v. Google LLC Claims Administrator Benjamin F. Johns P.O. Box 404153 Beena M. McDonald Louisville, KY 40233-4153 CHIMICLES SCHWARTZ KRINER Tel: 1-855-879-3971 & DONALDSON-SMITH LLP info@PixelSettlement.com One Haverford Centre

361 West Lancaster Avenue Adam E. Polk Haverford, PA 19041 Simon S. Grille Telephone: (610) 642-8500 GIRARD SHARP LLP Fax: (610) 649-3633 601 California Street, 14th Floor bfj@chimicles.com San Francisco, California 94108 bmm@chimicles.com Tel: (415) 981-4800

apolk@girardsharp.com

sgrille@girardsharp.com



