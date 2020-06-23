Court TV Announces First Serialized Podcast Series - MURDER AND THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS: A COURT TV MYSTERY

Centered around the cold-blooded murder of Jose and Kitty Menendez by their sons Erik and Lyle, Murder and the Menendez Brothers: A Court TV Mystery will take an in depth look at the stunning story that has captivated people for thirty years. From the two hung juries and mistrials to the surprise witness that ultimately led to the brothers' undoing, each episode tracks the twists and turns that Americans saw play out across the nation in real time.

The series will be hosted by Court TV lead anchor Vinnie Politan with new installments available every Tuesday for six weeks starting June 23, in association with production company Neon Hum Media. Future series subjects will be announced.

"The Menendez case was one of the original Court TV's most-watched trials and helped put the network into the mainstream; it was a natural choice to launch our new serialized podcast series," commented Scott Tufts, Court TV Senior Vice President.

"This was a sensationalist crime in every sense of the word," says Politan, who also hosts Court TV's weekly podcast. "What these brothers stood accused of and ultimately were convicted for, was a shock to the system for many people. From the little things that help the brothers initially avoid suspicion, to how they've become well-known figures – for better or worse – we'll go through it all, including what the results may have been like if they faced a jury of their peers today."

Murder and the Menendez Brothers: A Court TV Mystery can be heard on Stitcher, one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms and part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) as is Court TV. In addition to Stitcher, Court TV Podcasts are also available on all of the major podcast-listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, TuneIn and Radio Public, and also for streaming on CourtTV.com. Listeners looking to learn more can also go to CourtTV.com and watch on demand coverage of the first Menendez brothers' trial straight from the Court TV archives.

