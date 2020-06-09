CourtCall Easily Replicates Workflow for Virtual, Fully Remote Arbitrations, Mediations and Voluntary and Mandatory Settlement Conferences

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As freemium and limited-time offers of many mass-market providers are coming to an end and legal professionals are becoming tired of serving as technology specialists, CourtCall's years of experience in serving judges, attorneys and the public continue to set it apart. CourtCall's browser-based video solution does not require downloads to user devices and is passcode protected.

"Courts, practitioners and clients realize that Zoom, WebEx and other platforms have off-loaded tremendous amounts of work and expense to already busy judges, arbitrators, mediators, court staff and many others," said Bob Alvarado, CEO of CourtCall. "Busy legal professionals need and want supported solutions - not simply a toolbox and best wishes as they try to cobble together technologies to allow the legal profession to get back to work," Alvarado continued. "Mass-market platforms are terrific resources but they were not built to support the justice market as a whole or the ADR workflow, in particular."

CourtCall's real-time caucus room transfers specifically address the needs of mediators. There is no time-consuming "pre-build" of breakout rooms required as with other platforms, and participants can be moved between various rooms and the main hearing room in any combination. Mediators can speak with attorneys first, or attorneys and clients as a group and then move them to their own rooms and may then shuttle between the groups or bring them back together in any necessary configuration. Screens can be shared, documents uploaded and, perhaps most importantly, when a resolution is reached, it can be electronically confirmed at that moment via DocuSign, all but eliminating post-session disputes about the terms of an agreement. With CourtCall, flexibility is critical and ADR professionals who wish to do so can control the sessions themselves or CourtCall can provide one of its highly trained moderators to facilitate the session, enabling ADR professionals to concentrate on the hearing.

CourtCall's platform has been used for all types of disputes in virtually every area of practice and also enables individual arbitrators or panels to replicate the in-person arbitration process.

For more information on how everyone involved in ADR proceedings can apply technology and regain control of ADR processes

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. CourtCall is the industry leader in facilitating remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide.

