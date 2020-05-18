CourtCall Expands Remote Family Court Services With coParenter

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CourtCall, the remote appearance industry leader, has partnered with HYPHENUS to make its Remote Family Court Services platform, coParenter, available to courts, lawyers and self-represented litigants.

"Pandemic driven operational changes and budget cuts of 20% or more are challenging Family Law divisions in all courts," said CourtCall CEO, Bob Alvarado. "The courts, attorneys and members of the public who rely upon CourtCall appreciate the benefits of remote appearances and we are thrilled to partner with coParenter to make its Remote Family Court Services platform available. We are confident that the courts we serve will quickly adopt coParenter to minimize visits to courthouses while enabling the public to effectively resolve parenting issues." With services suitable for courts of all sizes, inquiries by Judges, Court Executives and Administrative Staff can be directed to [email protected].

Since 2017, the coParenter app has allowed separating, divorced and never-married parents resolve thousands of co-parenting and custody issues through technology and live, on-demand mediation. coParenter was co-founded by the Hon. Sherrill A. Ellsworth, a former Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside who trains coParenter's national team of remote mediators.

For end-users, coParenter is a mobile-first family law litigant portal used to manage communication, collaborate with lawyers and access court services and information. Judges, court professionals and private practitioners can also use the coParenter Professional Tool to deliver remote:

Settlement Conferences

Family court services/Mediation

Custody evaluations

Parenting/Custody plans

Self Help

DV Case Monitoring and Victim Support

COVID-19 Safety Plans

"Mediators, lawyers, evaluators and even probation officers have used coParenter to manage, mediate and resolve thousands of disputes, many of which are referred from the Family Law court system," said Judge Ellsworth. "I have worked with CourtCall over my 20 years on the bench and in administrative roles and we are excited to join with CourtCall to make coParenter more rapidly and widely available to the Family Law community," Judge Ellsworth continued. "Hundreds of dollars are saved by courts each time a family law hearing can be otherwise resolved."

About CourtCall

Since 1996, CourtCall has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances by creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for hearings in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations.

About Hyphenus

HYPHENUS blends its Saas Remote Court Services technology with a consumer-facing litigant portal to help courts and private practitioners optimize resources and improve litigant/client experiences, remotely. coParenter is the first Intelligent Dispute Resolution Platform (IDR) created by Hyphenus, Inc. IDR and Intelligent Dispute Resolution are servicemarks of HYPHENUS. For more information, please visit www.coparenter.com.

Contact for CourtCall

Edie Liu

COO

310-743-1856

[email protected]

Contact for coParenter

Eric Weiss

310-447-4869

[email protected]

