CourtCall Notes Importance of Remote Appearances as Supreme Court Moves to Argument by Teleconference

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CourtCall, the industry leader in remote appearances, welcomes the Supreme Court's decision to conduct oral arguments by teleconference for the first time in response to the changes necessitated by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

By embracing the use of remote appearance technology, the Supreme Court has taken a significant step validating its use.

"While it is unfortunate that circumstances require the Supreme Court to move away from traditional in-person oral argument, tens of thousands of attorneys and thousands of Judges have used CourtCall's full-service telephonic appearance services for millions of hearings since 1996," said Bob Alvarado, Chief Executive Officer of CourtCall. "Regardless of the platform utilized, this action by the Supreme Court will hopefully give confidence to those courts that have not historically viewed telephonic or video appearances as effective and suitable alternatives to in-person appearances."

About the Company

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6.000,000 remote appearances. With this objective in mind, CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. Today, CourtCall is the industry leader in facilitating remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide. Technologies continue to expand, such that remote Court Appearances can be conducted with audio, video, and when necessary, remote interpretation services.

Contact:

Edie Liu, Chief Operating Officer

(888) 882-6878, Ext. 856 or [email protected]

