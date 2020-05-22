CourtCall's Services Will Allow Illinois Courts to Meet Illinois Supreme Court Guidelines

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CourtCall's remote appearance platform is already in use in courts across Illinois. Illinois courts need not resort to untested technologies or mass-market solutions that do not meet the needs of the courts. The valuable and increasingly limited time of judges and courtroom staff should not be spent on hours of training and manipulating technologies during court proceedings. While many judges and staff are willing to undertake the additional work, those models are simply not sustainable.

"On May 20, 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court issued guidelines on how courts should approach reopening and further commented on the need for remote appearances. In particular, Section IV. Rethinking Court Appearances indicates the need for remote appearances in almost every case type. Forward-thinking courts, attorneys and the public have enjoyed the benefits of remote appearances for years. Only CourtCall has the experience to support the expanded usage that will arise and CourtCall already allows for fully remote audio and/or video participation for all participants," said Bob Alvarado, CourtCall's CEO. "Now courts are evaluating CourtCall's services well-beyond using the platform for Motions, Status Conferences, Case Management Hearings and countless other daily hearings in Civil, Family, Probate, Criminal, Juvenile, Adoptions and Mental Health cases," Alvarado continued.

CourtCall's services have been used in courts across the nation for virtually any type of remote hearing, including:

Remote Traffic Court

Remote Arraignment and First Appearance Court

Bail hearings.

Testimony.

Mandatory and Voluntary Settlement Conferences.

Arbitrations and Mediations.

"Illinois judges, court administrators, attorneys and the public can turn to CourtCall now for solutions that are already in place and are combined with more than two decades of experience. Virtual galleries, entirely private sessions where confidentiality is required, immediately and easily available subconferences for private breakout rooms and hallway conferences and electronic signature with DocuSign are part of the CourtCall offering, in addition to the common screen sharing, chat and document sharing found on other mass-market platforms. CourtCall has already built precisely the services noted in the guidelines. There simply is no reason for courts to engage in experimentation when our service can typically be in place in hours or days," Alvarado concluded.

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. CourtCall is the industry leader in facilitating remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide.

