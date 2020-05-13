CourtCall's Virtual ADR Platform Provides Features Required for Effective Remote Arbitrations and Mediations

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic will cause many courts to remain backlogged for some time, attorneys and clients are increasingly looking to remote Alternative Dispute Resolution methods. CourtCall has provided white-glove remote Arbitration and Mediation services for years. In addition to ADR sessions arising out of agreements between parties, CourtCall's services are available to courts and participants as part of court-ordered or voluntary ADR programs.

Only CourtCall virtually replicates the environment that enables effective Settlement Conferences and Mediations with its patent-pending break-out rooms that swiftly enable the Judge, Settlement Officer or Neutral to move between parties just as he or she would during an in-person session. "The CourtCall ADR platform was built for fully remote ADR proceedings," says Bob Alvarado, CourtCall's CEO. "With or without a CourtCall Moderator, ADR sessions are effectively and securely handled on our browser-based platform that does not sell user data. Nor does CourtCall require the downloads found with Zoom, WebEx, Teams and others," Alvarado continued. "Screen sharing, document sharing, confidential break-out rooms and real-time, in-platform, electronic signature via DocuSign are but a few of the features that set CourtCall apart. Our trained Moderators, a service not offered by the mass-market solutions, further enhance the process for all involved."

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote court appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than six million remote appearances. With this objective in mind, CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in civil, family, criminal, probate, bankruptcy, workers' compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. Today, CourtCall is the industry leader in facilitating remote court appearances throughout the United States, Canada and worldwide. Technologies continue to expand, such that remote court appearances can be conducted with audio, video and, when necessary, remote interpretation services.

