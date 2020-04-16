Courts Across the Country Are Returning to CourtCall's Business Grade Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Where initial experiments with Zoom and other platforms have proven to be unsuitable for their needs and workflows, courts are returning to and again evaluating the benefits provided by CourtCall.

"We are receiving calls and emails from courts to the effect that 'we tried free, but it does not work for us,' 'we tried another solution and it does not do what we require, can you help?'" said Bob Alvarado, the CEO of CourtCall. "We understand the attraction of 'free', state-subsidized or low-cost, low-service alternatives--especially during this time of crisis," Alvarado continued. "However, as judges and court administrators are reevaluating the risks, inconvenience and added work associated with other platforms, they more fully appreciate CourtCall's breadth of service and years of experience."

Courts and legal professionals do have choices, and with CourtCall audio or video, data is not sold, device downloads are not required, moderators and other features provide added security and support is available.

As courts prepare to resume full or partial operations, conversations increasingly include consideration of CourtCall's traditional services in Civil, Family and Probate courts and its offerings for Remote Trial and Witness Testimony, Remote Traffic, Remote Mental Health Hearings, Remote Juvenile Justice Hearings and Remote Criminal Hearings with full private attorney-client communications.

About the Company

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. With this objective in mind, CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. Today, CourtCall is the industry leader in facilitating remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide. Technologies continue to expand, such that remote Court Appearances can be conducted with audio, video, and when necessary, remote interpretation services.

