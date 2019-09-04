Courtyard by Marriott Calls Passionate Fans to Join in Celebrating the NFL's 100th Season With Exclusive Fantennial Experiences and Super Bowl Sleepover Contest

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, is joining the NFL for its 100th season celebration by paying tribute to the League's true foundation: the fans. For a century, families and friends have bonded over the shared experiences that the NFL provides. Now entering its ninth year as the League's official hotel partner, Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy will offer fans unrivaled access to NFL experiences that will create lasting memories. From the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest to NFL-related Moments available exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy members, travelers and fans will be delighted all season long with a full slate of intimate NFL experiences paired with the best in hospitality.

Courtyard by Marriott's Super Bowl Sleepover Contest seeks "game-changing friendship"

Courtyard by Marriott is kicking off the season with the return of its Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest. For the first time ever, Courtyard is searching for a game-changing friendship to award one winner as well as three friends the opportunity of a lifetime to wake up on Super Bowl Sunday inside the stadium.

"Just as NFL players need the support of their teammates in the quest for a Super Bowl championship, NFL fans need the support of their friends to achieve their own personal and professional goals," said Janis Milham, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands. "As the hotel brand that supports guests on their journey and experience of pursuing their passions on and off the road, Courtyard is proud to once again partner with the NFL to bring fans closer to the game."

The winner of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest will enjoy an overnight stay inside a stadium suite transformed into a Courtyard guest room with a view overlooking the field. Courtyard will host the winner and three friends for a night of awe-inspiring, in-stadium experiences and access to exclusive events throughout the weekend, culminating in tickets to Super Bowl LIV. In another first, this year's suite will also feature the newly designed Courtyard Bistro Bar, offering the winners a taste of Courtyard's new food and beverage concept.

Courtyard is looking to celebrate the game-changing friendship of one NFL fan along with a group of their friends who have encouraged each other to follow their passions. Fans can enter with a photo and short story via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using #CourtyardSuperBowlContest in posts showing and describing their game-changing friendship. Fans can also enter in-person during Courtyard's Fan Experience activation within the NFL Kickoff Experience in Chicago on September 5 and at select NFL team "Fantennial" celebrations in several other cities. The contest ends at midnight on October 31, 2019.

Entries will be judged on creativity, relevance, originality and impact. Finalists will advance to an interview round and the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest winner, along with their three friends, will be announced in December. For more information on the official rules, visit courtyard.marriott.com.

Courtyard by Marriott will also bring its hospitality to select "Fantennial" celebrations – including at events for the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers – shining a spotlight on how football has grown and thrived through the power of fans, during the NFL's historic 100th season.

For travelers staying at Courtyard hotels across the U.S. during the season, Courtyard's Bistro Bar will feature special seasonal menu items and drinks all season long on Sunday, Monday and Thursday evenings.

Marriott Bonvoy announces epic experiences for members throughout 2019-2020 NFL season

This season, together with the NFL, Marriott Bonvoy is offering over 155 Moments throughout the regular season. These money-can't-buy experiences are exclusively available to members on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform and can only be accessed by redeeming Marriott Bonvoy points.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments include:

Masterclasses with former NFL players

NFL Network tours paired with gameday tickets

Access to the 2019 London Games at Tottenham and Wembley, including VIP field access and luxury suite tickets

Members-only access to the 2019 Mexico Game at Azteca Stadium with great seats, VIP reception, meet and greet with an NFL Legend, field passes and more

Over the past two years, Marriott has offered members more than 600 NFL Moments. These experiences have been redeemed for more than 90 million points, ranging from 10,000 points to a record-breaking 3.2 million points for two guests to sleep over in the Courtyard custom suite before Super Bowl LIII.

Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl LIV and Pro Bowl experiences will launch on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform later this year.

About Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard is the hotel brand of choice for ambitious and enterprising guests who see business travel as a driver of personal fulfillment and professional growth. Courtyard provides opportunities for guests to pursue both their personal and professional passions on the road. With more than 1,200 locations in over 53 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) starting February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

