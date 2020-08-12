Covalent Metrology Advances (Scanning) Transmission Electron Microscopy Analytical Services

Covalent Metrology is now positioned to help scientists and engineers tap into S/TEM characterization solutions by providing affordable atomic-level resolution images, diffraction patterns for crystallography, and elemental composition through energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy (EDS). Previously, accessing these types of high-quality S/TEM measurements could often be expensive, unpredictable, and challenging for many companies and researchers without robust internal S/TEM resources. At the same time, results of S/TEM analysis can prove crucial for R&D work spanning a vast array of industries: from microelectronics and semiconductors to nanomaterials, thin films, molecular biology, and more.

The Talos F200X G2 S/TEM includes a Gatan OneView CCD camera, conferring 16x greater resolution and pixel density over past generations of camera systems for maximized information capture in every frame. Additionally, its quad-EDS detectors allow for rapid, high-sensitivity elemental analysis with reduced risk of sample damage. These upgrades, along with in-house sample preparation using Covalent's two high-precision dual-beam FIB-SEM systems, make exceptional S/TEM data accessible to clients easily and efficiently.

To head Covalent's new S/TEM service branch, the company has appointed two leading S/TEM experts: Jason Donald, as Director, S/TEM and Lamella Prep, and Roozbeh Nikkhah Moshaie, PhD, as Senior Member of Technical Staff for S/TEM characterization. Jason brings over 24 years of operational experience with FEI / Thermo Fisher electron microscopes, and Dr. Nikkhah Moshaie is a materials engineer with over 10 years of experience in TEM characterization of metallurgical and nanomaterial samples.

"We are ecstatic to utilize the Talos and our new, recently-announced, in-house Helios 5 and Scios focused ion beam scanning electron microscopes (FIB-SEMs) to deliver world-class S/TEM characterization!" stated Jeff Sullivan, VP, Metrology Partners. "These systems generate exceptional images in addition to analytical results relevant to addressing customers' specific needs. With our burgeoning S/TEM team and the Talos, Covalent will broaden and deepen our support of client innovations in advanced materials."

About Covalent Metrology

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent has nearly 300 customers in 20+ industries. Learn more at: https://covalentmetrology.com/

