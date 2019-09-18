Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta") today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 4, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2019.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

