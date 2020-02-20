Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results And Provides 2020 Guidance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018









(Unaudited, $ in millions, except per share

amounts) Revenue $1,870

$1,868 Net income $10

$152 Adjusted EBITDA $428

$457 Net cash provided by operating activities $226

$238 Free Cash Flow $140

$100 Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Key Highlights:

Processed 21.4 million tons of waste at EfW facilities, a new annual record for Covanta

2019 EfW tip fee prices grew 5% same store, including 11% profiled waste revenue growth

Reached construction stage on 3 development projects in the UK

Issued 5th Comprehensive Sustainability Report highlighting continued progress towards our Environmental, Social and Governance goals

"2019 finished on a positive note, as we saw continued strength in waste pricing and improved processing volume on a year-over-year basis. Our focus on a strong operating culture helped our fleet break multiple processing records," said Stephen J. Jones, Covanta's President and CEO. "At the same time, our development efforts continue to advance as we progressed our third UK project to financial close. Looking ahead to 2020, we continue to invest in our fleet to drive growth, both domestically and overseas as we help the world meet its growing need for sustainable waste solutions."

More detail on our fourth quarter results can be found in the exhibits to this release and in our fourth quarter 2019 earnings presentation found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

2020 Guidance

The Company established 2020 guidance for the following key metrics:

(In millions)

Metric 2019 Actual 2020 Guidance Range Adjusted EBITDA $428 $415 - $445 Free Cash Flow $140 $100 - $140 Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release. Guidance as of February 20, 2020.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018





















(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE:















Waste and service revenue

$ 354



$ 350



$ 1,393



$ 1,327

Energy revenue

82



86



329



343

Recycled metals revenue

25



23



86



95

Other operating revenue

24



41



62



103

Total operating revenue

485



500



1,870



1,868

OPERATING EXPENSE:















Plant operating expense

333



334



1,371



1,321

Other operating expense, net

21



21



64



65

General and administrative expense

32



30



122



115

Depreciation and amortization expense

56



56



221



218

Impairment charges (a)

(1)



—



2



86

Total operating expense

441



441



1,780



1,805

Operating income

44



59



90



63

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:















Interest expense

(35)



(34)



(143)



(145)

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a)

—



—



49



217

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a)

—



(12)



—



(15)

Other income (expense), net

—



(2)



1



(3)

Total other (expense) income

(35)



(48)



(93)



54

Income (loss) before income tax benefit and equity in net income

from unconsolidated investments

9



11



(3)



117

Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

1



(5)



7



29

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

2



3



6



6

Net income

$ 12



$ 9



$ 10



$ 152



















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

131



130



131



130

Diluted

134



133



133



132



















Earnings Per Share:















Basic

$ 0.09



$ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 1.17

Diluted

$ 0.09



$ 0.07



$ 0.07



$ 1.15



















Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.25



$ 0.25



$ 1.00



$ 1.00



(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets







As of

December 31,

2019

2018









(Unaudited)



ASSETS (In millions, except per share amounts) Current:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 37



$ 58

Restricted funds held in trust 18



39

Receivables (less allowances of $9 and $8, respectively) 240



338

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105



64

Total Current Assets 400



499

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,451



2,514

Restricted funds held in trust 8



8

Intangible assets, net 258



279

Goodwill 321



321

Other assets 277



222

Total Assets $ 3,715



$ 3,843

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 17



$ 15

Current portion of project debt 8



19

Accounts payable 36



76

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 292



333

Total Current Liabilities 353



443

Long-term debt 2,366



2,327

Project debt 125



133

Deferred income taxes 372



378

Other liabilities 123



75

Total Liabilities 3,339



3,356

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and

outstanding) —



—

Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares,

outstanding 131 shares) 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 857



841

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35)



(33)

Accumulated deficit (460)



(334)

Treasury stock, at par —



(1)

Total Equity 376



487

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,715



$ 3,843



Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow







Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018









(Unaudited, in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 10



$ 152

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 221



218

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs 5



5

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a) (49)



(217)

Impairment charges (a) 2



86

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a) —



15

Provision for doubtful accounts 2



2

Stock-based compensation expense 25



24

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments (6)



(6)

Deferred income taxes (9)



(31)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments 9



13

Other, net 3



(10)

Change in working capital, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions 12



(12)

Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 1



(1)

Net cash provided by operating activities 226



238

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (158)



(206)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 2



(50)

Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of restricted cash 27



128

Property insurance proceeds —



18

Payment of indemnification claim related to sale of asset —



(7)

Investment in equity affiliate (14)



(16)

Other, net (2)



(6)

Net cash used in investing activities (145)



(139)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 80



1,165

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 536



740

Proceeds from insurance premium financing 29



25

Payments on long-term debt (16)



(944)

Payments on revolving credit facility (565)



(973)

Payments on project debt (18)



(23)

Payment of deferred financing costs (1)



(16)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders (133)



(134)

Payment of insurance premium financing (26)



(24)

Other, net (8)



(5)

Net cash used in financing activities (122)



(189)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)



1

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42)



(89)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 105



194

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 63



$ 105









(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 4 Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to

Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018





















(Unaudited, in millions) Net income

$ 12



$ 9



$ 10



$ 152

Depreciation and amortization expense

56



56



221



218

Interest expense

35



34



143



145

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1)



5



(7)



(29)

Impairment charges (a)

(1)



—



2



86

Net gain on sale of businesses and investments (b)

—



—



(49)



(217)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (c)

—



12



—



15

Property insurance recoveries, net

—



(11)



—



(18)

Loss (gain) on asset sales

1



(1)



4



1

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (e)

6



9



34



37

Accretion expense

—



—



2



2

Business development and transaction costs

—



(1)



2



3

Severance and reorganization costs (d)

2



—



13



5

Stock-based compensation expense

5



6



25



24

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated

investments

7



7



25



23

Other (f)

3



7



3



10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 125



$ 132



$ 428



$ 457

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (e)

(6)



(9)



(34)



(37)

Cash paid for interest

(29)



(21)



(152)



(136)

Cash paid for taxes, net

—



—



(5)



(2)

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

(2)



(3)



(6)



(6)

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated

investments

(7)



(7)



(25)



(23)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments

4



12



9



13

Adjustment for working capital and other

29



(13)



11



(28)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 114



$ 91



$ 226



$ 238





(a) During the year ended December 31, 2018, we identified indicators of impairment associated with certain of our EfW facilities and recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $86 million, to reduce the carrying value of the facilities to their estimated fair value. (b) During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a $56 million gain related to the Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility development project and a $11 million loss related to the divestiture of our Springfield and Pittsfield EfW facilities.

During the year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a $7 million gain on the sale of our equity interests in Koma Kulshan, a $204 million gain on the sale of 50% of our Dublin project to our joint venture with the Green Investment Group Limited and a $6 million gain on the sale of our remaining interests in China. (c) During the year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a $3 million loss related to the refinancing of our tax-exempt bonds and a $12 million loss related to the redemption of our 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022. (d) During the year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded $13 million of costs related to our ongoing asset rationalization and portfolio optimization efforts, early retirement program, and certain organizational restructuring activities. (e) Adjustment for capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities which are capitalized at facilities that we own. (f) Includes certain other items that are added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Full Year

Estimated 2020

2019

2018

2019

2018























(Unaudited, in millions)



Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114



$ 91



$ 226



$ 238



$260 - $290 Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a) 2



(3)



20



4



- Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (b) (25)



(47)



(106)



(142)



(150 - 160) Free Cash Flow $ 91



$ 41



$ 140



$ 100



$100 - $140





(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of

adoption, the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash

equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore,

changes in restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash equivalents and restricted funds

provided by operating activities.









(b) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital

expenditures that primarily maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital

expenditures. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property, plant and

equipment:

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018



Maintenance capital expenditures $ (25)



$ (47)



$ (106)



$ (142)





Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but

incurred in prior periods (2)



9



(9)



(1)





Capital expenditures associated with construction

of Dublin EfW facility —



—



—



(22)





Capital expenditures associated with the New York

City MTS contract —



(4)



(19)



(13)





Capital expenditures associated with organic

growth initiatives (8)



(6)



(22)



(24)





Total capital expenditures associated with growth

investments (c) (8)



(10)



(41)



(59)





Capital expenditures associated with property

insurance events (2)



—



(2)



(4)





Total purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (37)



$ (48)



$ (158)



$ (206)

























(c) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth

initiatives, technology, business development, and other similar expenditures.









Capital expenditures associated with growth

investments $ (8)



$ (10)



$ (41)



$ (59)





UK business development projects (2)



(1)



(3)



(5)





Investment in equity affiliate (5)



(16)



(14)



(16)





Asset and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



—



2



(50)





Total growth investments $ (15)



$ (27)



$ (56)



$ (130)







Covanta Holding Corporation





Exhibit 6 Supplemental Information







(Unaudited, $ in millions)











Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018 REVENUE:







Waste and service revenue:







EfW tip fees

$ 638



$ 624

EfW service fees

466



424

Environmental services (a)

140



141

Municipal services (b)

231



207

Other (c)

34



38

Intercompany (d)

(116)



(107)

Total waste and service

1,393



1,327

Energy revenue:







Energy sales

273



291

Capacity

44



52

Other (e)

12



—

Total energy

329



343

Recycled metals revenue:







Ferrous

46



58

Non-ferrous

40



37

Total recycled metals

86



95

Other revenue (f)

62



103

Total revenue

$ 1,870



$ 1,868











OPERATING EXPENSE:







Plant operating expense:







Plant maintenance

$ 308



$ 299

Other plant operating expense

1,063



1,023

Total plant operating expense

1,371



1,321

Other operating expense

64



65

General and administrative

122



115

Depreciation and amortization

221



218

Impairment charges

2



86

Total operating expense

$ 1,780



$ 1,805











Operating income

$ 90



$ 63











Plus: impairment charges

2



86

Operating income excluding impairment charges

$ 92



$ 149











(a) Includes the operation of material processing facilities and related services provided by our Covanta Environmental Solutions business. (b) Consists of transfer stations and the transportation component of our NYC Marine Transfer Station contract. (c) Includes waste brokerage, debt service and other revenue not directly related to EfW waste processing activities. (d) Consists of elimination of intercompany transactions primarily relating to transfer stations. (e) Primarily components of wholesale load serving revenue not included in Energy sales line, such as transmission and ancillaries. (f) Consists primarily of construction revenue. Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.

Covanta Holding Corporation







Exhibit 7 Revenue and Operating Income Changes - FY 2018 to FY 2019











(Unaudited, $ in millions)







































Contract Transitions(b)













FY 2018

Organic

Growth (a)

%

Waste

Transactions (c)

Total

Changes

FY 2019 REVENUE:

























Waste and service:

























EfW tip fees $ 624



$ 28



4.6 %

$ 13



$ (28)



$ 14



$ 638

EfW service fees 424



13



3.0 %

(17)



46



42



466

Environmental services 141



—



(0.3) %

—



—



(1)



140

Municipal services 207



8



3.6 %

—



17



24



231

Other revenue 38



—



1.1 %

(4)



(1)



(5)



34

Intercompany (107)



(5)







—



(4)



(9)



(116)

Total waste and service 1,327



44



3.3 %

(7)



29



66



1,393

Energy revenue:

























Energy sales 291



(17)



(5.7) %

7



(8)



(18)



273

Capacity 52



(7)



(13.3) %

—



(1)



(8)



44

Other —



13



— %

—



—



12



12

Total energy 343



(11)



(3.2) %

7



(9)



(14)



329

Recycled metals:

























Ferrous 58



(13)



(22.7) %

—



1



(12)



46

Non-ferrous 37



2



4.6 %

—



1



3



40

Total recycled metals 95



(11)



(12.0) %

—



2



(9)



86

Other revenue 103



(40)



(38.6) %

—



—



(41)



62

Total revenue $ 1,868



$ (18)



(0.9) %

$ (1)



$ 21



$ 2



$ 1,870





























OPERATING EXPENSE:

























Plant operating expense:

























Plant maintenance $ 299



$ 7



2.5 %

$ —



$ 2



$ 9



$ 308

Other plant operating

expense 1,023



22



2.2 %

4



14



40



1,063

Total plant operating

expense 1,321



30



2.3 %

3



16



50



1,371

Other operating expense 65



—







—



—



(1)



64

General and administrative 115



7







—



—



6



122

Depreciation and

amortization 218



(1)







(1)



5



3



221

Total operating expense(d) $ 1,719



$ 36







$ 3



$ 21



$ 59



$ 1,778

Operating income (loss) (d) $ 149



$ (54)







$ (3)



$ 1



$ (57)



$ 92





(a) Reflects the performance at each facility on a comparable period-over-period basis, excluding the impacts of transitions and transactions. (b) Includes the impact of the expiration of: (1) long-term major waste and service contracts, most typically representing the transition to a new contract structure, and (2) long-term energy contracts. (c) Includes the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and the addition or loss of operating contracts. (d) Excludes impairment charges Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding

EfW Operating Metrics (Unaudited)













Exhibit 8







Three Months Ended

Year

Ended

Three Months Ended

Year

Ended

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2018 EfW Waste





































Tons: (in millions)





































Tip fee - contracted 2.04



2.29



2.28



2.18



8.78



2.08



2.32



2.25



2.27



8.92

Tip fee - uncontracted 0.54



0.43



0.48



0.57



2.01



0.65



0.44



0.46



0.53



2.08

Service fee 2.62



2.70



2.74



2.64



10.70



2.11



2.31



2.37



2.75



9.54

Total tons 5.20



5.41



5.49



5.39



21.49



4.84



5.07



5.08



5.55



20.54









































EfW tip fee per ton:





































Contracted $ 52.64



$ 54.16



$ 53.93



$ 53.93



$ 53.69



$ 53.33



$ 51.52



$ 52.36



$ 51.72



$ 52.20

Uncontracted $ 76.57



$ 89.06



$ 85.22



$ 81.31



$ 82.61



$ 65.38



$ 84.05



$ 80.27



$ 78.58



$ 75.97

Average revenue per ton $ 57.66



$ 59.66



$ 59.36



$ 59.58



$ 59.08



$ 56.20



$ 56.68



$ 57.13



$ 56.78



$ 56.70









































EfW Energy





































Energy sales: (MWh in millions)



































Contracted 0.47



0.47



0.55



0.57



2.06



0.52



0.52



0.53



0.55



2.12

Hedged 0.80



0.73



0.76



0.73



3.02



0.75



0.81



0.77



0.76



3.09

Market 0.29



0.37



0.38



0.27



1.31



0.33



0.30



0.33



0.36



1.32

Total energy sales 1.56



1.57



1.69



1.56



6.38



1.60



1.62



1.62



1.67



6.52









































Market sales by geography:



































PJM East 0.1



0.2



0.2



0.1



0.6



0.2



0.1



0.1



0.2



0.6

NEPOOL 0.1



0.1



0.1



0.1



0.3



—



0.1



0.1



0.1



0.2

NYISO —



—



—



—



0.1



—



—



—



—



0.1

Other 0.1



0.1



0.1



0.1



0.3



0.1



0.1



0.1



0.1



0.3

Revenue per MWh: (excludes capacity) Contracted $ 67.33



$ 66.00



$ 62.77



$ 67.33



$ 65.80



$ 67.86



$ 64.81



$ 65.41



$ 68.21



$ 66.59

Hedged $ 49.67



$ 26.42



$ 28.69



$ 31.10



$ 34.29



$ 50.07



$ 25.99



$ 28.24



$ 27.89



$ 32.88

Market $ 32.44



$ 21.69



$ 25.36



$ 27.22



$ 26.31



$ 44.08



$ 30.86



$ 33.66



$ 38.98



$ 37.12

Average revenue per MWh $ 51.74



$ 37.19



$ 39.08



$ 43.52



$ 42.81



$ 54.56



$ 39.28



$ 41.48



$ 43.58



$ 44.68









































Metals





































Tons recovered, net: (in thousands)















Ferrous 96.3



110.8



111.9



104.7



423.7



101.9



106.6



111.4



104.2



424.0

Non-ferrous 12.6



12.5



12.8



13.0



50.8



11.1



11.7



12.9



13.6



49.3

Tons sold, net: (in thousands)



































Ferrous 84.0



94.9



96.4



94.9



370.3



76.6



81.4



89.8



85.1



332.8

Non-ferrous 8.3



6.7



8.2



10.4



33.7



7.5



7.0



6.8



9.2



30.6

Revenue per ton: ($ in millions)















Ferrous $ 137



$ 132



$ 118



$ 108



$ 123



$ 193



$ 182



$ 159



$ 162



$ 173

Non-ferrous $ 1,123



$ 1,255



$ 984



$ 1,346



$ 1,184



$ 1,192



$ 1,432



$ 1,360



$ 971



$ 1,218









































EfW plant operating expenses: ($ in millions) Plant operating expenses

- gross $ 294



$ 278



$ 256



$ 269



$ 1,097



$ 282



$ 264



$ 240



$ 271



$ 1,057

Less: Client pass-

through costs (13)



(12)



(12)



(20)



(57)



(14)



(12)



(12)



(19)



(57)

Less: REC sales -

contra-expense (3)



(2)



(4)



(3)



(12)



(3)



(3)



(4)



(4)



(12)

Plant operating expenses

- reported $ 278



$ 264



$ 240



$ 247



$ 1,028



$ 266



$ 250



$ 224



$ 248



$ 988









































Note: Waste volume includes solid tons only. Metals and energy volume are presented net of client revenue sharing. Steam sales are converted to MWh equivalent at an assumed average rate of 11 klbs of steam / MWh. Uncontracted energy sales include sales under PPAs that are based on market prices. Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use a number of different financial measures, both United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP, in assessing the overall performance of our business. To supplement our assessment of results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use the measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as described below, and used in the tables above, are not intended as a substitute or as an alternative to net income, cash flow provided by operating activities or diluted earnings per share as indicators of our performance or liquidity or any other measures of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

The presentations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures which management internally use to assess and evaluate the overall performance of its business and those of possible acquisition candidates, and highlight trends in the overall business.

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide additional ways of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results provide a more complete understanding of our core business. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for additional items subtracted from or added to net income including the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments, adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to our operating performance plus adjustments to capital type expenses for our service fee facilities in line with our credit agreements. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends. As larger parts of our business are conducted through unconsolidated investments, we adjust EBITDA for our proportionate share of the entity's depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and other adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to the entity's operating performance. in order to improve comparability to the Adjusted EBITDA of our wholly owned entities. We do not have control, nor have any legal claim to the portion of our unconsolidated investees' revenues and expenses allocable to our joint venture partners. As we do not control, but do exercise significant influence, we account for these unconsolidated investments in accordance with the equity method of accounting. Net income (losses) from these investments are reflected within our consolidated statements of operations in Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments. In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, reconciled for each such period to net income and cash flow provided by operating activities, which are believed to be the most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Our projections of the proportional contribution of our interests in joint ventures to our Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not based on GAAP net income/loss or cash flow provided by operating activities, respectively, and are anticipated to be adjusted to exclude the effects of events or circumstances in 2020 that are not representative or indicative of our results of operations and that are not currently determinable. Due to the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount and timing of any such adjusting items, we do not have information available to provide a quantitative reconciliation of projected net income/loss to an Adjusted EBITDA projection.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities, plus changes in operating restricted funds, less maintenance capital expenditures, which are capital expenditures primarily to maintain our existing facilities.

We use the non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow as a criterion of liquidity and performance-based components of employee compensation. We use Free Cash Flow as a measure of liquidity to determine amounts we can reinvest in our core businesses, such as amounts available to make acquisitions, invest in construction of new projects, make principal payments on debt, or amounts we can return to our stockholders through dividends and/or stock repurchases.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, reconciled for each such period to cash flow provided by operating activities, which we believe to be the most directly comparable measure under GAAP.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries ("Covanta") or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language, such as the words "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," or "scheduled to," or other similar words, or the negative of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language, or by discussion of strategy or intentions. These cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the Securities Act, the Exchange Act and the PSLRA with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of such laws. Covanta cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Covanta are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Important factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Covanta and our joint ventures to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

seasonal or long-term fluctuations in the prices of energy, waste disposal, scrap metal and commodities, and Covanta's ability to renew or replace expiring contracts at comparable prices and with other acceptable terms;

adoption of new laws and regulations in the United States and abroad, including energy laws, tax laws, environmental laws, labor laws and healthcare laws;

and abroad, including energy laws, tax laws, environmental laws, labor laws and healthcare laws; advances in technology;

difficulties in the operation of our facilities, including fuel supply and energy delivery interruptions, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, equipment failures, labor disputes and work stoppages, and weather interference and catastrophic events;

failure to maintain historical performance levels at Covanta's facilities and Covanta's ability to retain the rights to operate facilities Covanta does not own;

Covanta's and the joint ventures ability to avoid adverse publicity or reputational damage relating to its business;

difficulties in the financing, development and construction of new projects and expansions, including increased construction costs and delays;

Covanta's ability to realize the benefits of long-term business development and bear the costs of business development over time;

Covanta's ability to utilize net operating loss carryforwards;

limits of insurance coverage;

Covanta's ability to avoid defaults under its long-term contracts;

performance of third parties under its contracts and such third parties' observance of laws and regulations;

concentration of suppliers and customers;

geographic concentration of facilities;

increased competitiveness in the energy and waste industries;

changes in foreign currency exchange rates;

limitations imposed by Covanta's existing indebtedness and its ability to perform its financial obligations and guarantees and to refinance its existing indebtedness;

exposure to counterparty credit risk and instability of financial institutions in connection with financing transactions;

the scalability of its business;

restrictions in its certificate of incorporation and debt documents regarding strategic alternatives;

failures of disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting;

Covanta's and the joint ventures ability to attract and retain talented people;

general economic conditions in the United States and abroad, including the availability of credit and debt financing; and

and abroad, including the availability of credit and debt financing; and other risks and uncertainties affecting Covanta's businesses described periodic securities filings by Covanta with the SEC.

Although Covanta believes that its plans, cost estimates, returns on investments, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from a projection or assumption in any forward-looking statements. Covanta's and the joint ventures future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and Covanta does not have, or undertake, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

