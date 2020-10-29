Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019









(Unaudited, $ in millions) Revenue $491

$465 Net income $5

$14 Adjusted EBITDA $128

$125 Net cash provided by operating activities $36

$25 Free Cash Flow $3

$22



Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Key Highlights

Strong Q3 results, with year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA

Waste markets returning to near pre-pandemic levels

Effectively navigating challenging operating environment

UK project development progressing on schedule

"During the third quarter we saw continued recovery from the initial months of the pandemic, most notably in the waste market, with tip fees up 3% year-over-year," said Covanta's CFO Bradford J. Helgeson. "While the operating environment remains challenging, our team has performed at a very high level, as our facilities matched last year's strong availability. We will continue to focus on operating safely and reliably, while progressing our growth initiatives, particularly in the UK."

More detail on our third quarter results can be found in the exhibits to this release and in our third quarter 2020 earnings presentation found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries ("Covanta") or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. For additional information see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements at the end of the Exhibits.

Covanta Holding Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations





Exhibit 1













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019





















(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per

share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE:















Waste and service revenue

$ 366



$ 353



$ 1,056



$ 1,039

Energy revenue

93



81



264



247

Recycled metals revenue

20



19



57



61

Other operating revenue

12



12



36



38

Total operating revenue

491



465



1,413



1,385

OPERATING EXPENSE:















Plant operating expense

349



325



1,050



1,038

Other operating expense, net

11



10



37



43

General and administrative expense

27



29



83



90

Depreciation and amortization expense

54



55



168



165

Impairment charges (a)

—



2



19



3

Total operating expense

441



421



1,357



1,339

Operating income

50



44



56



46

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:















Interest expense

(32)



(36)



(100)



(108)

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a)

—



1



9



49

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a)

(12)



—



(12)



—

Other (expense) income, net

—



(1)



(2)



1

Total other expense

(44)



(36)



(105)



(58)

Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in net

income from unconsolidated investments

6



8



(49)



(12)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(3)



5



6



6

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

2



1



3



4

Net income (loss)

$ 5



$ 14



$ (40)



$ (2)



















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

132



131



132



131

Diluted

134



133



132



131



















Earnings (Loss) Per Share:















Basic

$ 0.04



$ 0.11



$ (0.30)



$ (0.02)

Diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.10



$ (0.30)



$ (0.02)



















Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.08



$ 0.25



$ 0.41



$ 0.75





(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets



Exhibit 2









September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019









(Unaudited)



ASSETS (In millions, except per share amounts) Current:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 34



$ 37

Restricted funds held in trust 11



18

Receivables (less allowances of $6 and $9, respectively) 247



240

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94



105

Total Current Assets 386



400

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,420



2,451

Restricted funds held in trust 6



8

Intangible assets, net 242



258

Goodwill 302



321

Other assets 300



277

Total Assets $ 3,656



$ 3,715

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 18



$ 17

Current portion of project debt 9



8

Accounts payable 66



36

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 254



292

Total Current Liabilities 347



353

Long-term debt 2,417



2,366

Project debt 118



125

Deferred income taxes 360



372

Other liabilities 130



123

Total Liabilities 3,372



3,339

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and

outstanding) —



—

Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares,

outstanding 132 shares) 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 871



857

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45)



(35)

Accumulated deficit (556)



(460)

Treasury stock, at par —



—

Total Equity 284



376

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,656



$ 3,715



Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow







Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019









(Unaudited, in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (40)



$ (2)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 168



165

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs 3



3

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a) (9)



(49)

Impairment charges (a) 19



3

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a) 12



—

Provision for expected credit losses 1



2

Stock-based compensation expense 19



20

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments (3)



(4)

Deferred income taxes (7)



(9)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments 3



5

Other, net 4



3

Change in working capital, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions 18



(33)

Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 3



8

Net cash provided by operating activities 191



112

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (117)



(121)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —



2

Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of restricted cash 3



28

Investment in equity affiliates (11)



(9)

Other, net (10)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (135)



(101)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 538



75

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 631



441

Payments on long-term debt (551)



(12)

Payments on revolving credit facility (574)



(375)

Payments on project debt (6)



(16)

Payment of deferred financing costs (8)



(1)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders (78)



(100)

Payment of insurance premium financing (24)



(20)

Proceeds from related party note 9



—

Other, net (5)



(8)

Net cash used in financing activities (68)



(16)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(2)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12)



(7)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 63



105

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 51



$ 98













(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 4 Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019





















(Unaudited, in millions) Net income (loss)

$ 5



$ 14



$ (40)



$ (2)

Depreciation and amortization expense

54



55



168



165

Interest expense

32



36



100



108

Income tax expense (benefit)

3



(5)



(6)



(6)

Impairment charges (a)

—



2



19



3

Net gain on sale of businesses and investments (b)

—



(1)



(9)



(49)

Loss on extinguishment of debt(c)

12



—



12



—

Loss on asset sales

—



1



2



3

Accretion expense

1



1



2



2

Business development and transaction costs

1



1



1



2

Severance and reorganization costs (d)

1



3



2



11

Stock-based compensation expense

5



5



19



20

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated

investments

6



6



18



18

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (e)

5



8



24



28

Other (f)

3



(1)



9



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 128



$ 125



$ 321



$ 303







(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded a $19 million non-cash impairment charge related to our Covanta Environmental Solutions reporting unit.



(b) During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded a $9 million gain related to the Newhurst Energy Recovery Facility development project.





During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded a $57 million gain related to the Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility development project and a $11 million loss related to the divestiture of our Springfield and Pittsfield WtE facilities.



(c) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded a $12 million loss on extinguishment of debt comprised of approximately $10 million related to the redemption of our 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 and approximately $1 million related to the refinancing of our tax-exempt bonds.



(d) During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded $11 million of costs related to our ongoing asset rationalization and portfolio optimization efforts, early retirement program, and certain organizational restructuring activities.



(e) Adjustment for capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities which are capitalized at facilities that we own.



(f) Includes certain other items that are added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019





















(Unaudited, in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 36



$ 25



$ 191



$ 112

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (a)

5



8



24



28

Cash paid for interest

56



64



104



123

Cash paid for taxes, net

2



1



3



5

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

2



1



3



4

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated

investments

6



6



18



18

Dividends from unconsolidated investments

—



—



(3)



(5)

Adjustment for working capital and other

21



20



(19)



18

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 128



$ 125



$ 321



$ 303





(a) See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above - Note (e).

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(Unaudited, in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36



$ 25



$ 191



$ 112

Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a) 2



13



—



18

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (b) (35)



(16)



(107)



(81)

Free Cash Flow $ 3



$ 22



$ 84



$ 49



(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of adoption, the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore, changes in restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash equivalents and restricted funds provided by operating activities.

















(b) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital expenditures that primarily maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital expenditures. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property, plant and equipment:









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(Unaudited, in millions) Maintenance capital expenditures $ (35)



$ (16)



$ (107)



$ (81)

Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but incurred in prior periods —



(1)



2



(7)

Total ash processing system (3)



(3)



(11)



(4)

Capital expenditures associated with the New York City MTS contract —



(2)



—



(19)

Capital expenditures associated with organic growth initiatives —



(6)



(1)



(10)

Total capital expenditures associated with growth investments (c) (3)



(11)



(12)



(33)

Total purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (38)



$ (28)



$ (117)



$ (121)

















(c) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth initiatives, technology, business development, and other similar expenditures, net of third party loans collateralized by unconsolidated project equity. Capital expenditures associated with growth investments $ (3)



$ (11)



$ (12)



$ (33)

UK business development projects —



—



(9)



(1)

Investment in equity affiliate (1)



(1)



(11)



(9)

Asset and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



—



—



2

Less: third party project loan proceeds collateralized by project equity —



—



9



—

Total growth investments $ (4)



$ (12)



$ (23)



$ (41)



Covanta Holding Corporation





Exhibit 6 Supplemental Information







(Unaudited, $ in millions)











Three Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019 REVENUE:







Waste and service revenue:







WtE tip fees

$ 168



$ 163

WtE service fees

118



114

Environmental services (a)

36



36

Municipal services (b)

66



64

Other (c)

10



8

Intercompany (d)

(32)



(34)

Total waste and service

366



353

Energy revenue:







Energy sales

63



66

Capacity

10



9

Other (e)

20



6

Total energy

93



81

Recycled metals revenue:







Ferrous

12



11

Non-ferrous

9



8

Total recycled metals

20



19

Other revenue (f)

12



12

Total revenue

$ 491



$ 465











OPERATING EXPENSE:







Plant operating expense:







Plant maintenance

$ 66



$ 62

Other plant operating expense

283



262

Total plant operating expense

349



325

Other operating expense

11



10

General and administrative

27



29

Depreciation and amortization

54



55

Impairment charges

—



2

Total operating expense

$ 441



$ 421











Operating income

$ 50



$ 44











Plus: impairment charges

—



2

Operating income excluding impairment charges

$ 50



$ 46





(a) Includes the operation of material processing facilities and related services provided by our Covanta Environmental Solutions business.



(b) Consists of transfer stations and the transportation component of our NYC Marine Transfer Station contract.



(c) Includes waste brokerage, debt service and other revenue not directly related to WtE waste processing activities.



(d) Consists of elimination of intercompany transactions primarily relating to transfer stations.



(e) Primarily components of wholesale load serving revenue not included in Energy sales line, such as transmission and ancillaries.



(f) Consists primarily of construction revenue.



Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.

Covanta Holding Corporation















Exhibit 7 Revenue and Operating Income Changes - Q3 2019 to Q3 2020











(Unaudited, $ in millions)





































































Q3 2019

Organic

Growth (a)

%

Contract

Transitions (b)

Transactions (c)

Total

Changes

Q3 2020 REVENUE:

























Waste and service:

























WtE tip fees $ 163



$ 4



2.7 %

$ —



$ —



$ 4



$ 168

WtE service fees 114



2



1.6 %

2



—



4



118

Environmental services 36



—



(1.3) %

—



—



(1)



36

Municipal services 64



3



5.3 %

—



(1)



2



66

Other revenue 8



1



14.2 %

—



—



1



10

Intercompany (34)



2







—



—



2



(32)

Total waste and service 353



12



3.4 %

2



(1)



12



366

Energy:

























Energy sales 66



(3)



(4.0) %

—



—



(3)



63

Capacity 9



1



10.6 %

—



—



1



10

Other 6



14



— %

—



—



14



20

Total energy 81



13



15.4 %

—



—



12



93

Recycled metals:

























Ferrous 11



—



1.1 %

—



—



—



12

Non-ferrous 8



1



12.4 %

—



—



1



9

Total recycled metals 19



1



5.8 %

—



—



1



20

Other revenue 12



1



9.9 %

—



—



1



12

Total revenue $ 465



$ 27



5.7 %

$ 2



$ (1)



$ 27



$ 491





























OPERATING EXPENSE:

























Plant operating expense:

























Plant maintenance $ 62



$ 3



5.3 %

$ —



$ —



$ 3



$ 66

Other plant operating expense 262



21



8.0 %

1



(1)



21



283

Total plant operating expense 325



24



7.5 %

1



(1)



25



349

Other operating expense 10



—







—



—



—



11

General and administrative 29



(3)







—



—



(3)



27

Depreciation and amortization 55



—







—



—



—



54

Total operating expense $ 419



$ 21







$ 1



$ (1)



$ 22



$ 441

Operating income excluding impairment charges $ 46



$ 5







$ 1



$ —



$ 6



$ 50





(a) Reflects performance on a comparable period-over-period basis, excluding the impacts of transitions and transactions.



(b) Includes the impact of the expiration of: (1) long-term major waste and service contracts, most typically representing the transition to a new contract structure, and (2) long-term energy contracts.



(c) Includes the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, new projects and the addition or loss of operating contracts.

Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.

Covanta Holding Corporation



Exhibit 8 Operating Metrics





(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 WtE Waste





Tons: (in millions)





Tip fee- contracted 2.28



2.28

Tip fee- uncontracted 0.46



0.48

Service fee 2.74



2.74

Total tons 5.48



5.49

Tip Fee revenue per ton:





Tip fee- contracted $ 55.45



$ 53.93

Tip fee- uncontracted $ 89.89



$ 85.22

Average tip fee $ 61.23



$ 59.36

WtE Energy





Energy sales: (MWh in millions)





Contracted 0.51



0.55

Hedged 1.13



0.76

Market NM



0.38

Total energy 1.65



1.69

Market sales by geography: (MWh in millions)





PJM East —



0.2

NEPOOL —



0.1

NYISO —



—

Other —



0.1

Revenue per MWh (excludes capacity and other energy revenue):





Contracted $ 65.89



$ 62.77

Hedged $ 26.31



$ 28.69

Market NM



$ 25.36

Average revenue per MWh $ 38.24



$ 39.08

Metals





Tons Recovered: (in thousands)





Ferrous 118.2



111.9

Non-ferrous 12.2



12.8

Tons Sold: (in thousands)





Ferrous 101.3



96.4

Non-ferrous 9.1



8.2

Revenue per ton:





Ferrous $ 115



$ 118

Non-ferrous $ 1,003



$ 984

WtE plant operating expense: ($ in millions)





Plant operating expense - gross $ 270



$ 256

Less: Client pass-through costs (13)



(12)

Less: REC sales - contra-expense (3)



(4)

Plant operating expense, net $ 255



$ 240











Note: Waste volume includes solid tons only. Metals and energy volume are presented net of client revenue sharing. Steam sales are converted to MWh equivalent at an assumed average rate of 11 klbs of steam / MWh. Hedged energy sales includes the energy component of wholesale load serving. Uncontracted energy sales include sales under PPAs that are based on market prices.

Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.







Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use a number of different financial measures, both United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP, in assessing the overall performance of our business. To supplement our assessment of results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use the measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as described below, and used in the tables above, are not intended as a substitute or as an alternative to net income, cash flow provided by operating activities or diluted earnings per share as indicators of our performance or liquidity or any other measures of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

The presentations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures which management internally use to assess and evaluate the overall performance of its business and those of possible acquisition candidates, and highlight trends in the overall business.

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide additional ways of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results provide a more complete understanding of our core business. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for additional items subtracted from or added to net income including the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments, adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to our operating performance plus adjustments to capital type expenses for our service fee facilities in line with our credit agreements. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends. As larger parts of our business are conducted through unconsolidated investments, we adjust EBITDA for our proportionate share of the entity's depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and other adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to the entity's operating performance. in order to improve comparability to the Adjusted EBITDA of our wholly owned entities. We do not have control, nor have any legal claim to the portion of our unconsolidated investees' revenues and expenses allocable to our joint venture partners. As we do not control, but do exercise significant influence, we account for these unconsolidated investments in accordance with the equity method of accounting. Net income (losses) from these investments are reflected within our consolidated statements of operations in Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments. In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, reconciled for each such period to net income and cash flow provided by operating activities, which are believed to be the most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Our projections of the proportional contribution of our interests in joint ventures to our Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not based on GAAP net income/loss or cash flow provided by operating activities, respectively, and are anticipated to be adjusted to exclude the effects of events or circumstances in 2020 that are not representative or indicative of our results of operations and that are not currently determinable. Due to the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount and timing of any such adjusting items, we do not have information available to provide a quantitative reconciliation of projected net income/loss to an Adjusted EBITDA projection.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities, plus changes in operating restricted funds, less maintenance capital expenditures, which are capital expenditures primarily to maintain our existing facilities.

We use the non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow as a criterion of liquidity and performance-based components of employee compensation. We use Free Cash Flow as a measure of liquidity to determine amounts we can reinvest in our core businesses, such as amounts available to make acquisitions, invest in construction of new projects, make principal payments on debt, or amounts we can return to our stockholders through dividends and/or stock repurchases.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Free Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, reconciled for each such period to cash flow provided by operating activities, which we believe to be the most directly comparable measure under GAAP.

