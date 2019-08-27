Covanta Holding Corporation to Attend Institutional Investor Conference in September

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste management and renewable energy, is scheduled to participate in the Barclays Capital, CEO Energy-Power Institutional Investor Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Stephen Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking at 4:25 PM (Eastern). Stephen Jones and Dan Mannes, Vice President of Investor Relations will also be holding meetings during the event.

A live webcast of Covanta's presentation will be available via the following link:

Barclays Investor Conference

The webcast can also be accessed through the Investor Relations – Events section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation, its subsidiaries and joint ventures or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. For additional information see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 10-K, previously filed with the SEC.

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

Related Links

http://www.covanta.com

