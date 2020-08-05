Covanta Holding Corporation to Attend Institutional Investor Conferences

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste management and renewable energy, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual institutional investor conferences in August and September:

Stifel 2020 Investor Summit on Monday, August 10, 2020. Stephen Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bradford Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at 1:50PM (Eastern) and holding meetings at the event.

Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Stephen Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer and Derek Veenhof, Executive Vice President of Asset Management, will be speaking at 4:40 PM (Eastern) and holding meetings at the event.

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Stephen Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at 4:25 PM (Eastern) and holding meetings at the event.

A live webcast of Covanta's presentations will be available for each of these conferences and can be found in the Investor Relations – Events & Presentations section of the Covanta website at https://investors.covanta.com/events-and-presentations .

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 500,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

