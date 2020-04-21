Covanta Holding Corporation Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders To Be Held On May 14, 2020

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company") will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2020 Annual Meeting") in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19). We believe this is in the best interests of the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants.

The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11a.m., EDT. To participate, stockholders must login at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVA2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form. Stockholders will be able to vote their shares electronically during the meeting if they have not done so in advance. Stockholders will also be able to submit their questions beginning 15 minutes before the start of the live audio webcast.

As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the 2020 Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 500,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

