Covanta Recognized as Corporate Citizen of the Year

For over three decades, Covanta has worked to serve the communities where it operates with sustainable waste and energy solutions, and well-paying jobs. With four facilities and the company headquarters located in New Jersey, Covanta also works closely with residents and organizations on core issues such as furthering environmental education, supporting those in need and protecting the public's drinking water and waterways.

"We are thrilled to be named Corporate Citizen of the Year," said Stephen J. Jones, Covanta's president and chief executive officer. "It is an honor, especially given that New Jersey is our corporate home. We are proud of our continued investment of both human and financial resources into the communities in which our employees live and work."

Some of Covanta's recent community outreach activities in New Jersey include:

Instituting a recycling program in Camden, NJ public schools

public schools Providing safe and secure destruction of unwanted prescription drugs to NJ communities; protecting water supplies and keeping drugs out of the wrong hands

Managing the collection and safe disposal of over 10,000 pounds of electronic waste through community events in Newark, NJ

Supporting the important work of the Community Soup Kitchen & Outreach Center in Morristown with food drives and donations.

Winners of the Business of the Year awards are chosen through a rigorous and independent judging process by some of New Jersey's most distinguished business leaders. Qualifying criteria for each category includes demonstrations of leadership, innovation and growth.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 22 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

