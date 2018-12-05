Covanta Recognized for Environmental Achievement and Sustainability Leadership with 2018 SEAL Award

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, (NYSE: CVA) a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, has been recognized with the 2018 Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership (SEAL) for its leadership in the safe and secure destruction of unwanted and expired medication through its Prescription for Safety (Rx4Safety) program. Launched in 2017, the SEAL Awards are an awards-driven advocacy organization that seeks to recognize on an annual basis, environmental progress through leadership of specific environmental and sustainability initiatives achieved by the 50 most sustainable companies in the world.

"Companies have a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive environmental progress where politics cannot," commented Matt Harney, Founder of the SEAL Awards. "Our sustainability awards celebrate organizations that embrace their ethical responsibility to drive change."

Opioid-related drug overdoses are a growing crisis in the United States. Safe disposal of expired or unwanted medications is an important step in mitigating this crisis, however, the U.S. has no standard method for doing so. Improper disposal such as flushing unused medications down the toilet, poisons waterways and damages the ecosystem. Covanta's Rx4Safety program addresses this need by providing safe disposal of medications collected at community-sponsored, drug take-back programs, and creating renewable energy in the process. Through its network of Energy-from-Waste facilities, Covanta provides environmentally-sound destruction that protects water resources, creates renewable energy and reduces the risk of drugs ending up in the wrong hands.

"We are pleased to be honored with a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award," said Dr. Paul Gilman, Covanta's chief sustainability officer. "Through a broad range of partnerships—including federal, state and local police forces, state-level administrators and environmental groups—we've helped build a powerful coalition to address a serious social and environmental concern. These partnerships have enabled us to make substantial progress in eliminating pharmaceuticals from improper use and disposal in the communities we serve."

Since the launch of Rx4Safety in 2010, Covanta facilities have destroyed over five million pounds of unwanted drugs and medications from collection events held by municipalities, community groups and law enforcement agencies.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 22 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

About the SEAL Awards

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards launched in 2017 and is an awards-driven environmental advocacy organization. Our core beliefs maintain that environmental progress requires true leadership, leadership deserves recognition, and recognition is a form of accountability. For more information, visit SEALAwards.com.

