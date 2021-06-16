WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Cove-Appliance-Recalls-Dishwashers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Cove Appliance 24-inch built-in dishwashers

Hazard: The heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, unplug them from their power source, and contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher's heating element.

Consumer Contact:

Cove Appliance toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, e-mail at [email protected] or online at coveappliance.com/recall or at www.coveappliance.com and click "learn more" in the safety recall section for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 42,000

Description:

This recall involves Cove Appliance 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445. The model number, serial number and date code are printed on the product rating plate located inside the dishwasher. "Cove" is printed on the outside of the door and on the far right side of the control panel, located on the top of the unit's door.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoking inside the dishwashers. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021 for between $2,400 and $2,500.

Manufacturer: Cove Appliance Inc., of Madison, Wis.

Manufactured in: United States

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 21-151

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

